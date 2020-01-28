Tom Oates: Time to open the Pro Football Hall of Fame doors for LeRoy Butler

LeRoy Butler belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
You know it, I know it and, increasingly, the people who vote for the Hall of Fame know it.
The former Green Bay Packers safety wins almost all statistical comparisons with the other finalists at his position and, more important, passes the eye test for Hall of Famers. He was a standout on one of the best teams in the 1990s and his tremendous versatility made him a pioneer in changing the role of the safety in the NFL.
Still, there was little buzz for Butler as a Hall candidate until two years ago. The safety position had long been disrespected by the voters and Butler was overshadowed on his own team by quarterback Brett Favre and defensive end Reggie White, two first-ballot Hall of Famers. But lately the Hall voters seem intent on righting their wrongs regarding safeties and no one has been more wronged than Butler.
He is a Hall finalist for the first time, which means he is one of the 15 former stars — four of them safeties — whose candidacies will be discussed at the annual selection meeting this weekend. Even if Butler doesn’t make the cut, he finally seems to be on a trajectory that will land him in the Hall at some point.
Besides the 11 non-safeties, Butler will go head-to-head with fellow safeties Troy Polamalu of Pittsburgh, Steve Atwater of Denver and John Lynch of Tampa Bay in this year’s selection process. Polamalu, the 2010 NFL defensive player of the year, is expected to be a first-ballot selection, so it seems likely only one of the other three (at most) has a chance to join him in this induction class.
For many reasons, that should be Butler.
First, he was the third-best player on one of the NFL’s top teams of the 1990s, winning one Super Bowl and playing in two. Of the teams that reached multiple Super Bowls during the decade, Dallas has six in the Hall, Buffalo five, Denver three and Green Bay two. Pittsburgh, which reached one Super Bowl and lost it, has four.
Favre and White cast long shadows, but Butler was every bit as productive as they were. Think about this: In the Super Bowl the Packers lost, Denver coach Mike Shanahan built his entire offensive game plan not around containing White but in neutralizing Butler. Wherever Butler lined up, the Broncos went elsewhere.
You have free articles remaining.
Second, the honors Butler received at the time point to a sure-fire Hall of Famer. He and Atwater are the only two members of the all-decade team from the 1990s who are not in the Hall. Being named to an all-decade team all but guarantees inclusion in the Hall.
Butler pales in comparison to Lynch and Atwater in Pro Bowl selections; he was chosen four times to nine for Lynch and eight for Atwater. But the Pro Bowl voting has long been a joke. A far more respected honor is making first-team All-Pro and Butler did that four times compared to two each for Lynch and Atwater.
Third, Butler leads most career statistical comparisons among the three. He had 38 interceptions, Lynch had 26 and Atwater 24. He had 20.5 sacks, Lynch had 13 and Atwater 5. He scored three defensive touchdowns, Atwater had 1 and Lynch 0. His 13 forced fumbles were three fewer than Lynch’s 16 and well ahead of Atwater’s 6.
Finally, consider Butler’s legacy. Polamalu and Baltimore’s Ed Reed have been credited with revolutionizing the safety position, giving defensive coordinators a complete player who is adept at covering receivers, rushing the passer and stopping the run. Polamalu and Reed deserve every accolade they get, but the truth is Butler was doing those same things a decade earlier. Indeed, Butler was the first defensive back in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks during his career.
It might be the cherry on top of a Hall of Fame resume, but Butler also was responsible for one of the most well-known and imitated touchdown celebrations in NFL history, the Lambeau Leap.
Years of disrespect for the position by the selection committee left a glut of worthy safeties, though the voters are doing their best to fix that. Seattle’s Kenny Easley made it in 2017, Philadelphia’s Brian Dawkins in 2018 and Reed and Kansas City’s Johnny Robinson in 2019. This year, the special Centennial Class to honor the NFL’s 100th anniversary had three safeties — Green Bay’s Bobby Dillon, Dallas’ Cliff Harris and Pittsburgh’s Donnie Shell — among its 10 players.
Although the number likely will grow this weekend, that makes seven safeties voted into the Hall in the past four years — the same number the Hall inducted in its first 54 years.
Problem is, that might hurt Butler’s candidacy. With Polamalu almost certain to get in, that would make four safeties being inducted in one year. Would the voters put in still another safety? And would they put in another Packers safety now that Dillon is in?
Another potential problem for Butler relates to how the process works. Usually, candidates pick up steam over the years and Atwater is a finalist for the third time. Butler, on the other hand, was a semifinalist for the first time last year before becoming a finalist this year. In the eyes of the voters, he might have to wait his turn.
That’s OK, as long as Butler eventually finds his way to Canton, where he rightfully belongs.
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.