Tom Oates: Ted Thompson didn't speak often, but his accomplishments speak volumes

That's no knock on Brian Gutekunst, who replaced Thompson and finished building a team that has won 28 of 35 games the past two seasons. Gutekunst, by the way, is a Thompson disciple, one of many in the NFL. Former Thompson underlings John Schneider, John Dorsey, Reggie McKenzie, Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith are all highly regarded personnel men in NFL circles.

Clearly, Thompson did a lot of things right during his 13 seasons as general manager of the Packers. In a league where the rules conspire against long-term success, the Packers won six division titles, made the playoffs nine times — including eight in a row from 2009 through 2016 — and reached the NFC Championship Game four times in addition to winning Super Bowl XLV.

About the only thing that eluded Thompson during his time in Green Bay was universal acceptance. Some fans of the NFL's only publicly owned franchise didn't like the non-answers he gave to reporters. Some never forgave him for trading away aging franchise quarterback Brett Favre in 2008, though Rodgers' performance has more than justified that decision. Some think his unwavering devotion to a draft-and-develop philosophy and reluctance to use free agency to build his roster too often left the Packers a player or two short at playoff time.