Tom Oates: Ted Thompson didn't speak often, but his accomplishments speak volumes

Ted Thompson was the rarest of birds in the NFL.
He had no ego.
The former Green Bay Packers general manager, who passed away Wednesday at 68, preferred to work behind the scenes, gave credit to everyone but himself, never snapped back at his critics and above all put the Packers first in everything he did.
Although Thompson's legacy in Green Bay is complicated, he should be forever remembered as a giant in the past three decades of Packers history.
Thompson was one of general manager Ron Wolf's trusted lieutenants when the Packers won the 1996 NFL title and lost in the Super Bowl the following season. After leaving to head up the scouting department in Seattle, Thompson returned to the Packers as general manager in 2005 and constructed the team that won another Super Bowl in 2010. And though he retired after the 2017 season, Thompson's fingerprints are all over this year's Packers, who are one win away from getting back to the Super Bowl after a 10-year absence.
Just look at the roster that earned the Packers the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this season. They had four AP first-team All-Pro selections — Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtairi, Corey Linsley and Davante Adams — and all were brought in by Thompson. So were Mason Crosby, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kevin King, Lucas Patrick and Robert Tonyan.
That's no knock on Brian Gutekunst, who replaced Thompson and finished building a team that has won 28 of 35 games the past two seasons. Gutekunst, by the way, is a Thompson disciple, one of many in the NFL. Former Thompson underlings John Schneider, John Dorsey, Reggie McKenzie, Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith are all highly regarded personnel men in NFL circles.
Clearly, Thompson did a lot of things right during his 13 seasons as general manager of the Packers. In a league where the rules conspire against long-term success, the Packers won six division titles, made the playoffs nine times — including eight in a row from 2009 through 2016 — and reached the NFC Championship Game four times in addition to winning Super Bowl XLV.
About the only thing that eluded Thompson during his time in Green Bay was universal acceptance. Some fans of the NFL's only publicly owned franchise didn't like the non-answers he gave to reporters. Some never forgave him for trading away aging franchise quarterback Brett Favre in 2008, though Rodgers' performance has more than justified that decision. Some think his unwavering devotion to a draft-and-develop philosophy and reluctance to use free agency to build his roster too often left the Packers a player or two short at playoff time.
Indeed, as much as Thompson accomplished, he left some people thinking he could have done more. That wouldn't be the case if the Packers had capitalized on their 15-1 record in 2011 or not kicked away a big lead in the NFC Championship Game at Seattle three years later, but in the NFL reputations often depend on Super Bowls and Thompson's suffers because his teams reached only one. That led to criticism, not totally unwarranted, that Thompson's refusal to use every available avenue of player acquisition helped squander some of Rodgers' prime seasons.
One thing I never understood — and Thompson certainly never explained — was why he became more timid as the years went on. His very first move was one of the boldest in NFL history when he used his first-round draft pick on Rodgers even though Favre was entrenched as the starter. A year later, he struck gold on two big-ticket free agents on defense — Charles Woodson and Ryan Pickett. And in 2009, he picked defensive difference-makers B.J. Raji and Clay Matthews in the first round, aggressively trading up to secure Matthews.
One would think his success with Woodson and Pickett would have encouraged Thompson to continue to sign free agents, but the opposite occurred. After that, Thompson all but shut it down in free agency, the lone exception being Julius Peppers in 2014.
An ever-tightening salary-cap situation didn't help. Thompson's draft-and-develop approach was really more of a draft-develop-and-retain approach, but the retaining part became harder as the team had success, the stars got paid and the team's salary cap shrunk. Still, some fans weren't buying it. Even Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy became frustrated with Thompson's lack of action late in his tenure.
Thompson may have been stubborn when sticking to his conservative philosophy, but he didn't do it out of ego or hubris. He did it because he thought it was the best way to build a team that could contend every single year, especially with an elite quarterback.
The testimonials for Thompson that poured in Thursday from around the NFL ring true. He was humble, honest, intelligent and a true gentleman. He wasn't outgoing, but he was pleasant to chat with when the microphones and cameras weren't around. Most of all, though, the unassuming Thompson was a scout's scout, a grinder who was an astute evaluator of football talent.
Unfortunately, the shortage of Super Bowls since 2005 means Thompson probably will remain underappreciated. Maybe the Packers can help rectify that in the next few weeks.
Tom Oates, who retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.