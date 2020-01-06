Tom Oates: Russell Wilson remains armed and dangerous for Seahawks

Wilson led the nation with a pass-efficiency rating of 191.8 that year, but it was in UW’s three losses that he showed his true colors. At Michigan State, Wilson rallied UW from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game at 31, only to see UW lose on a Hail Mary pass. A week later at Ohio State, UW trailed 26-14 with 5 minutes left when Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Jared Abbrederis for a 29-24 UW lead, one it lost when the Buckeyes scored on a Hail Mary pass. And in the Rose Bowl against Oregon, Wilson rallied UW from a 35-28 deficit to a 38-35 lead before the Ducks took control, scoring the final 10 points.

The biggest reason Wilson picked UW was because he wanted to play in a dropback passing offense and give himself a better chance to play in the NFL. That plan worked out perfectly for all parties.

“That was the one deal that we cut with him,” Chryst said. “We said, ‘We’re not going to have one designed run for you.’ Because, why did he come here? It wasn’t for that. He had that part down, right? He could do that. And yet he had a number of runs that were significant. But that was part of the recruitment. We were like, ‘We’re not going to turn you into a runner.’ “