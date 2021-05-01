Tom Oates: Rift between Aaron Rodgers and Packers was set in motion with pick of Jordan Love

Besides, there is only one draft pick that pushed Rodgers to the point where he requested a trade and it wasn't made this week. It happened last year when general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round to select Utah quarterback Jordan Love, presumably as Rodgers' eventual successor.

For Rodgers, that one pick changed everything. We just didn't know how much until the growing tension between him and the team went public Thursday.

Though he can be difficult to handle behind the scenes, Rodgers has generally played the good soldier in public. However, it appears that being blindsided by the selection of Love opened Rodgers' eyes to things he thought would never apply to him in Green Bay and for the first time he began to contemplate finishing his career in another uniform.

First, Rodgers probably never dreamed the Packers would risk repeating the messy confrontation that occurred in 2008, when they nudged Hall of Famer Brett Favre into retirement, paving the way for Rodgers to take over three years after selecting him in the first round. When Favre decided to unretire, the Packers were forced to trade him, dividing the fan base and creating years of ill will between the team and one of its greatest players.