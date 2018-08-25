If there is such a thing as a trade market during the NFL's increasingly unwatchable preseason, it is now firing up.
For a variety of reasons, trade talk really ramps up after the third weekend of exhibition games. By now, teams have a great idea of which players they're keeping, which players they're releasing, where they need help and where they have excess bodies. They can wait until teams trim their rosters from 90 to 53 next weekend and sort through the rubble, but if there are players on other rosters they think will fill a need or players on their roster they hope to get something for in a trade, now is the time to act.
"I think everybody is trying to get through (the third) game and see where they're at from an injury standpoint before they really start trying to move guys and stuff," Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. "I think there's obviously a lot more conversations than ever actually happen. But the conversations are definitely there and everybody is trying to line up (their roster). We've got an entire pro (scouting) staff right now that's trying to predict their teams' rosters and who's going to shake out, who's going to be available."
So where do the Packers stand after losing at Oakland Friday night in their third exhibition game?
Although coach Mike McCarthy has played his starters sparingly, the games have revealed significant areas of concern. Inside linebacker, edge-rushing outside linebacker and backup offensive tackle have become positions of need, areas where Gutekunst should be seeking an upgrade as we speak.
Gutekunst has said finding quality offensive linemen at this late date is next to impossible, so you can probably scratch that idea. Besides, the Packers' most-pressing needs are on defense.
The defensive line has the potential to be outstanding and the cornerback position, a problem area the last two seasons, has been firmed up dramatically with the signing of veteran free agent Tramon Williams and the drafting of impressive rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson. Linebacker is an entirely different story, however.
Veteran outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry haven't played much yet, but it's clear the Packers will need more than two edge pass rushers, especially when one (Matthews) is 32 and the other (Perry) hasn't played all 16 games in any of his six seasons. Of the three or four younger players the Packers are auditioning, only Reggie Gilbert has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback.
Gilbert, who went undrafted in 2016 and sat on the practice squad until the final two games of 2017, had 2½ sacks against Pittsburgh and one against Oakland this summer. His bull rush of long-time starter Donald Penn that led to a sack and a fumble against the Raiders was an eye-opening play, but most of his other sacks and pressures came when he was unblocked, the quarterback held the ball or he was playing against backups.
That's simply not enough evidence to feel secure in Gilbert's ability to become a player who routinely puts the heat on quarterbacks.
The situation become more complicated Friday night when rookie inside linebacker Oren Burks suffered a shoulder injury of undetermined severity during pregame warmups. Burks had shown great promise since stepping into a starting role after Jake Ryan tore an ACL and was lost for the season early in training camp. However, Burks' mishap left undrafted rookies Greer Martini and Ahmad Thomas as the only healthy inside linebackers besides starter Blake Martinez, at least until Burks returns.
One solution might be to move Matthews inside like the Packers did so successfully in 2015, but that would likely make Gilbert the starter outside and he hasn't yet shown he can set the edge against the run with consistency. The Packers could also employ more schemes with a big, physical safety in place of an inside linebacker. Second-year man Josh Jones could be a candidate for that since he hasn't secured the starting job at safety in new coach Mike Pettine's defense.
The obvious solution would be to make a trade with Oakland for outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is one the NFL's elite pass rushers but hasn't yet reported to camp because of a contract dispute. Mack, who is due to make $13.8 million in the final year of his contract, would help the Packers defense go from porous to dynamic in one year.
Unfortunately, trading for a player of Mack's stature is much easier said that done. First, could the Packers afford the steep price they'd have to pay for Mack, which likely would be their two first-round draft picks in 2019 and at least $20 million a year on a long-term contract extension? Second, could they outbid the nine or 10 other teams are rumored to be interested in Mack? Finally, are the Raiders really willing to trade Mack or are they just playing the negotiating game?
For the Packers, a more realistic option than Mack might be finding a veteran inside linebacker — free agent Navorro Bowman, perhaps? — and hope Matthews, Perry and Gilbert can bring the pressure from the outside.
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearing his 35th birthday, the Packers should be in win-now mode and their off-season forays into free agency indicate that they are. Trading for Mack would put them on a par with any team in the NFC, but the deal has to make sense from both trade compensation and salary-cap standpoints or it shouldn't be made.
Still, a Mack trade is something the Packers should explore thoroughly, now moreso than ever.