Tom Oates: Packers were way ahead of their time when it comes to draft

If they need inspiration prior to the draft, however, all they have to do is look at the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s. College scouting was in its infancy then, but the Packers still drafted brilliantly thanks mostly to the work of Jack Vainisi, the most unsung great figure in franchise history.

Despite their dismal record and string of coaches in the 1950s, the Packers were light years ahead of their time in terms of the draft. Though he never held the title of general manager, Vainisi, operating as a one-man personnel department, was primarily responsible for drafting the heart of the roster that won five NFL titles in seven seasons under coach Vince Lombardi in the 1960s. Vainisi was also influential in the Packers' hiring Lombardi in 1959 and became a close confidant of the coach.

Sadly, Vainisi never got to witness the fruits of his labor because he died of a heart condition at age 33 on Nov. 27, 1960, one month before Green Bay lost to Philadelphia in the NFL title game. When Lombardi's Packers won their first NFL title the following season, 16 of the 22 starters had been drafted or signed as rookies by Vainisi. He was also instrumental in drafting a 17th starter — future Hall of Famer Herb Adderley — in the 1961 draft, though it happened about a month after his death.