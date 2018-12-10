GREEN BAY — In the first game of the rest of the Green Bay Packers' lives, quarterback Aaron Rodgers took off on a 21-yard scramble late in the first half and, as he slid to avoid taking a hit, was clipped on the shoulder by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole.

The hit correctly didn't draw a penalty flag, but it did draw a bunch of Rodgers' teammates to the vicinity and they were in no mood to be reasoned with. Led by linemen Lucas Patrick and Corey Linsley, the Packers raced to Rodgers' defense and a pretty good rumble ensued between two former NFC powerhouses that were uncharacteristically down and out when they showed up Sunday at Lambeau Field.

It was the first sign of life the Packers had shown in weeks as their season crumbled beneath their feet with four losses in five games.

"I think," Rodgers said afterward, "there’s a lot of fight left in this squad."

There was plenty of fight Sunday as the Packers landed a 34-20 haymaker on the Falcons, giving them a 5-7-1 record and a rare reason to celebrate during this season of discontent in Wisconsin.

The game was in sharp contrast to the previous week, when Green Bay played so listlessly in a three-point loss to the similarly down-and-out Arizona Cardinals that the Packers, in a departure from team tradition, fired 13-year coach Mike McCarthy just hours after the game. That led to offensive coordinator Joe Philbin being named interim coach for the season's final four games and speculation about how the Packers would respond after being all but eliminated from playoff contention earlier than anyone under the age of 35 can remember.

Those in the know when it comes to the NFL fully expected a bounce-back game from the Packers Sunday. Typical of the reactions that follow unexpected in-season firings, Philbin would want to show the Packers' decision-makers that he's the man for the job, the players would want to show that they weren't the problem and the Packers likely would respond with one of their better efforts of the season.

It was no surprise, therefore, when the Packers put up a season-high 34 points, had two takeaways – you remember those, don't you? – and limited the Falcons to one touchdown prior to garbage time in the fourth quarter. The Packers prepared well, played with energy and executed with efficiency on both sides of the ball for one of the few times all season.

"One thing that you can hang your hat on is when changes are being made, two things are going to happen," cornerback Tramon Williams said. "Either you’re going to have a lot of energy, it’s going to breathe a little more energy into you, or it’s going to deflate you. We didn’t want to be deflated. We came in and we brought the energy and the focus today, and we’re glad that it showed on the field."

Indeed it did. But was the Packers' most complete game of the season a one-game aberration following major upheaval within the organization or was it a sign that the Packers have fixed their problems and can re-establish their respectability by finishing out the season strong?

One thing we know is the Packers exhibited more passion from the players and more creativity from the coaches than they had all season. Knowing the Packers were down three starters on the offensive line, Philbin had Rodgers threw a steady diet of short passes, something they only dabbled in when McCarthy was calling the shots on offense. Then Philbin fed the ball to running back Aaron Jones in the second half, something McCarthy seldom did. Philbin also simplified things on both sides of the ball and got the offense and defense to think in terms of complementing each other, creating a positive new mindset in the locker room.

In doing so, Philbin capitalized on the situation. However, he also pushed the right buttons all week.

"It was like we hit the restart button a little bit," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "But nothing drastic happened. It was just more so the mentality and how we had to approach this game. Obviously, having a new head coach now – for the time being, at least – we wanted to make sure we did as much as we can to buy into what he’s put forth for us as a game plan. We executed, and that’s what it looks like."

Unless you think the Packers should be tanking to improve their position in the spring draft, you can only hope it looks like that every week. However, the Packers have been nothing if not inconsistent this season.

Still, they were dramatically improved Sunday and proved it against a similar opponent. Like Arizona the week before, Atlanta was a warm-weather dome team with no playoff hopes playing on a frigid day at Lambeau. But while the Cardinals controlled the Packers a week ago, the Packers dominated the Falcons Sunday.

"I feel like a game like this should carry over," cornerback Jaire Alexander said. "We seem to be headed in the right direction. It’s still a little premature, but we’re definitely trying to work there."

One victory didn't prove that McCarthy was the problem or that the Packers are back in form now that he's gone. Indeed, this win will mean nothing if the Packers can't build on it in the next three games, especially now that we know they still have some fight left.