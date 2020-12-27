Tom Oates: Packers turn in most complete performance of the season, refusing to back down to Titans

"This was it, man. This was definitely it," Adams said. "We came out the second half and we let them double up on us, getting the touchdown before the half and then getting another one. We knew we had to hunker down and lock in and go out there and make plays and get stops and all that. To play a team game like that, that means a lot to me as one of the leaders of this team and for everybody just for the mental (aspect). I know coach Pettine is excited about the way the defense played today, the way the defensive coaches coached, everything. It was a beautiful game."