Tom Oates: Packers turn in most complete performance of the season, refusing to back down to Titans

GREEN BAY — For a team with an 11-3 record and an NFC playoff berth secured, the Green Bay Packers woke up Sunday morning with a lengthy post-Christmas wish list.
As good as the Packers have been during coach Matt LaFleur's second season, they still had a few questions that demanded answers going into their 15th game, a nationally televised showdown at Lambeau Field Sunday night against the 10-win Tennessee Titans.
For starters, the Packers needed to play a 60-minute game, a wire-to-wire domination of an opponent with no let-up. No less than an authority than quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the Packers needed to learn to bury opponents after they squandered most of a 21-3 lead before holding off Carolina down the stretch one week earlier.
Next, the Packers needed to defeat a bona fide playoff contender. They did that early in the season, winning a shootout at New Orleans, but the Saints were a wounded team back then and it wasn't until they regained their health that they became the Packers' top competition (along with Seattle) for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Third, the Packers needed to stop an elite running back after playing poorly against the run the last two seasons. Titans behemoth Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher, would be the ideal test for a defense that has come on strong — or at least stronger — late in the season.
Finally, the Packers had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed and the coveted home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Well, for awhile anyway. Seattle's victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon meant the Packers couldn't clinch anything against Tennessee and, win or lose, would have to win at Chicago next week to assure themselves of the top seed, rendering the Titans game meaningless in terms of the NFC playoff race.
It was, however, anything but meaningless for the Packers.
"It’s going to be a great measuring stick to kind of see where we’re at right now,” LaFleur said early in the week.
Though there was nothing they could do about their playoff future Sunday, the Packers had plenty to prove with regards to the first three points. And prove they did.
Their 40-14 victory over the Titans was their most complete game of the season, checking off every item on their list. Despite a brief lapse, they kept the pedal to the metal for 60 minutes by getting huge production from Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, they didn't let Henry beat them with his wheels and they manhandled a likely playoff-bound team.
All in all, a great night's work and, for a change, a victory that needed no apologies.
"We knew what was going on in Seattle and it just turned to kind of putting on a show," Rodgers said. "We had an opportunity to be in prime time against a really good opponent. I think we've all heard the conversation about us not beating enough good teams and not responding and playing a complete game. This was our response. ... I thought the defense played outstanding. Offensively, we had great balance. We ran the hell out of the ball. The guys were great up front and then Davante did what Davante's been doing."
The offense opened against the Titans much as it did against the Panthers a week earlier, when it scored on its first three possessions for a 21-3 lead. This time, Green Bay scored on its first three possessions to take a 19-0 lead (don't ask about special teams).
The lapse came when the Titans sandwiched touchdown drives around halftime to cut the lead to 19-14. It looked like the Packers had taken their foot off the gas once again, but that wasn't the case. They scored in three plays on their next possession, with Jones taking off on a 59-yard run and the incomparable duo of Rodgers and Adams connecting on their third touchdown pass of the game. After a Titans three-and-out, the Packers drove 74 yards for another touchdown, a 30-yard run by Dillon, a built-for-December-in-Lambeau rookie who introduced himself to a national audience with 124 rushing yards. By staying in attack mode, the Packers rolled up 448 yards, almost evenly split between run and pass.
The defense also proved a point. The Packers were physical with Henry and always had multiple players around him, limiting him to 98 yards on 23 carries. Henry has a game-breaking combination of size and speed, but his long run went for 10 yards.
The Packers gave up something to concentrate on Henry, which was evident on quarterback Ryan Tannehill's 45-yard touchdown run on a read-option. But defensive coordinator Mike Pettine concentrated on taking away the Titans' best option and he succeeded.
The result was the kind of game the Packers had been looking for.
"This was it, man. This was definitely it," Adams said. "We came out the second half and we let them double up on us, getting the touchdown before the half and then getting another one. We knew we had to hunker down and lock in and go out there and make plays and get stops and all that. To play a team game like that, that means a lot to me as one of the leaders of this team and for everybody just for the mental (aspect). I know coach Pettine is excited about the way the defense played today, the way the defensive coaches coached, everything. It was a beautiful game."
Just in time, too.
Photos: Packers crush Titans at snowy Lambeau Field
