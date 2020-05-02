Tom Oates: Packers struck gold by drafting Aaron Rodgers 15 years ago, but odds not on their side this time with Jordan Love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let's set one thing straight about Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selling the farm to draft Jordan Love: In and of itself, selecting the developmental quarterback from Utah State in the first round was a sound move.

Finding your quarterback of the future is easier when you have a fully functioning quarterback of the present because you're under no pressure and can wait for the right player to come along. When former general manager Ted Thompson chose a free-falling Aaron Rodgers with the 24th pick in the first round 15 years ago, it kept the Packers from ever having to tank a season. Gutekunst's obvious belief is Love has the talent to develop into a quarterback who can keep the playoff train rolling in Green Bay, just like Rodgers did when he succeeded Brett Favre.

The biggest problem with trading up and picking Love where the Packers did is timing. Many wanted Gutekunst to delay drafting a quarterback of the future and use his first-round pick to fill a pressing need. Others are on board with Gutekunst's forward-thinking draft even though Rodgers is 36 and has four years left on his contract in an era when great quarterbacks are playing into their 40s.

Well, it's all moot now that the deed is done. At this point, it's up to Love to supply a final grade on Gutekunst's draft and that likely won't come for three or four years.