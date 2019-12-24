Tom Oates: Packers show they're prepared for postseason challenges with dominant defeat of Vikings

Indeed, the game figured to be a playoff preview because the Vikings are exactly the type of team the Packers will face in the postseason, especially in the NFC, which has a bunch of good-but-somewhat-flawed teams. Minnesota had a hot quarterback, a strong running game, a stout defense and a roster with more overall talent than Green Bay's. The game also had the type of atmosphere and intensity the Packers will see in the postseason.

So while the Packers' surprisingly thorough, 23-10 victory over the Vikings gave them the outright division title and at worst the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, it also sent a strong message to the naysayers who didn't think they were very good. Inconsistent offense or not, the Packers showed they're ready to take on all comers in the upcoming playoffs.

It will help that Green Bay has clinched at least one home game and could be in line for more. The Packers' 12-3 record is tied with San Francisco and New Orleans for the best in the NFC. If they beat the struggling Detroit Lions on the road next week, they will have a great chance to earn a No. 1 or No. 2 seed and the week off and home-field advantage that goes with it.