Tom Oates: Packers show they're prepared for postseason challenges with dominant defeat of Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — There was no shortage of prizes on the line when the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings renewed their hostilities Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The title in the NFC North Division was at the top of the list on the next-to-last weekend of regular-season play, especially for the Packers, who could clinch the division title with a victory.
Since both teams had already qualified for the postseason, playoff seeding and home-field advantage for at least the first postseason game were at stake, with the Packers still in play for one of the top two seeds and the Vikings eyeing a third seed, though both teams also had the potential to slip into wild-card territory.
As important as those agenda items were, there was plenty more at stake for the Packers, who came into the game with an 11-3 record and a nation full of skeptics wondering if they were as good as their record. Who knows, there may have even been doubts in the Packers locker room after so many close victories and underwhelming statistical performances under first-year coach Matt LaFleur this season.
A game against the rival Vikings, who were a game behind the Packers at 10-4, before an all-time record crowd in Minnesota's noisy glass house figured to be the ultimate test of not only how good the Packers are right now but how good they will need to be to win playoff games in January.
Indeed, the game figured to be a playoff preview because the Vikings are exactly the type of team the Packers will face in the postseason, especially in the NFC, which has a bunch of good-but-somewhat-flawed teams. Minnesota had a hot quarterback, a strong running game, a stout defense and a roster with more overall talent than Green Bay's. The game also had the type of atmosphere and intensity the Packers will see in the postseason.
So while the Packers' surprisingly thorough, 23-10 victory over the Vikings gave them the outright division title and at worst the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, it also sent a strong message to the naysayers who didn't think they were very good. Inconsistent offense or not, the Packers showed they're ready to take on all comers in the upcoming playoffs.
It will help that Green Bay has clinched at least one home game and could be in line for more. The Packers' 12-3 record is tied with San Francisco and New Orleans for the best in the NFC. If they beat the struggling Detroit Lions on the road next week, they will have a great chance to earn a No. 1 or No. 2 seed and the week off and home-field advantage that goes with it.
More important, however, is the Packers finally look like a team that might be able to capitalize on those advantages. If their pillar-to-post domination of the Vikings didn't change people's minds, nothing will.
Only three first-half turnovers by a trio of unlikely sources — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams — kept the Vikings in the same area code as the Packers. Minnesota got all of its 10 points on takeaways deep in Packers territory. Its longest drive in the game went for 31 yards.
The Packers defense, the subject of ridicule for much of the season, played one of its finest games in years. Sure, the Vikings were without their top two running backs, but second-year man Mike Boone had shown great promise in the past and the Vikings possess one of the best running schemes in the NFL.
Green Bay's defense was put in some tough situations in the first half. All three turnovers gave the Vikings the ball in Green Bay territory but all they could muster was 10 points. Even on the lone touchdown, the Packers forced quarterback Kirk Cousins to come up with a perfectly thrown ball in the corner of the end zone to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Were it not for the Packers defense, the Vikings' 10-9 halftime lead would have been much larger. Instead, it was the trailing Packers who were controlling the game.
Though its performance was marred by the giveaways, the Packers offense did manage to move the ball with a strong running game and a short-passing game that all but negated the fearsome Vikings pass rush, one that has always given the Packers fits in Minneapolis.
This time, though, the Packers had the answers. Green Bay held a 22-7 edge in first downs and a 383-139 advantage in yards gained. Jones and backup Jamaal Williams ran for 187 yards on 29 carries. Of Rodgers 26 pass completions, the longest went for 18 yards.
LaFleur's commitment to a ball-control offense paid dividends in the end. The Packers held the ball for 15 more minutes than the Vikings and Minnesota's defense wore down under the workload. The Vikings defenders looked dead tired on Jones' 56-yard touchdown run that broke the game open in the fourth quarter.
So it comes down to this: If the Packers beat the Lions next week, they can do no worse than the second seed because they hold the conference-record tiebreaker over New Orleans. If they win and San Francisco loses to Seattle, they would get the No. 1 seed. And even if they should lose at Detroit, the Packers would do no worse than the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
If the defense continues to improve and the offense avoids turnovers, the Packers should be able to do some damage when they get there, too.
Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Minnesota Vikings in battle for NFC North supremacy
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.