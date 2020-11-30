Tom Oates: Packers show progress running the ball — stopping the rush, not so much

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are gaining an unwanted reputation around the NFL.

For the most part, the Packers are considered a prime contender for the NFC title, one of a handful of teams in the conference good enough to reach the Super Bowl. Still, there is an impression afoot that the Packers are a finesse team in a league where physicality usually wins in the end.

The Packers haven't lost many games since coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined forces, but how they lost and who they lost to has created an image of a soft team, one that looks like a juggernaut right up until an opponent punches it in the mouth. At that point, it seems like everything changes and the Packers are unwilling or unable to trade punches with aggressive, physical teams that seek to rough them up along both sides of the line of scrimmage.

If the Packers have become a team that can be bullied, the Chicago Bears are a team that has thrived on being a bully throughout its century of existence. The Bears were dubbed the "Monsters of the Midway" in the 1940s and have generally tried to live up to that nickname ever since, beating opponents with a rough, tough brand of football that includes running the ball on offense and intimidating quarterbacks and running backs on defense.