Tom Oates: Packers' offensive line needs to step up vs. Bears

Mostly, though, the game presaged a trend with LaFleur's offense. In games where the Packers have struggled the most, there is a common theme: They faced a defense with a tough, physical, aggressive front that dominates the line of scrimmage and has outstanding edge rushers who can help the defense get to the quarterback without resorting to blitzing.

The Bears defense fits that description perfectly, which is why the outcome of Sunday's game won't depend on LaFleur or Rodgers or Jones. Instead, the game will be decided by the play of the Packers offensive line. If the line can't hold up against a Bears defensive front that manhandled it during the opener, the Packers will have a hard time winning because the Bears are getting better quarterback play from Mitch Trubisky and have won three games in a row.

"They’re rolling right now," LaFleur said. "They’re one of the best defenses in the league, in my opinion. They’re challenging on all three levels. They got guys that can completely wreck a game. They got guys on the back end with ball skills. It’s going to be a great challenge for us."

