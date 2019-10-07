ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Jones claimed last week he could go toe-to-toe with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott if that's what the situation called for.
Sunday, the situation called for it and the Green Bay Packers' third-year man backed up his words.
With wide receiver Davante Adams sitting out due to injury, the Packers, challenged in various ways offensively during their first four games, were desperately seeking a playmaker to show them the way heading into Sunday's matchup of 3-1 teams. Even though Jones had been a significant factor in only one of the Packers' first four games, first-year coach Matt LaFleur designed an offense based on heavy doses of Jones as a runner and a receiver.
When the Packers needed him most, Jones came through. He rolled up 182 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns as the Packers took a 31-3 lead and held on for a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
"I think I made a pretty big statement showing what kind of running back I am and what I can do," Jones said. "I felt like I did go toe-to-toe with him."
Actually, Jones outdid Elliott, the highest-paid running back in NFL history, both statistically and, of course, on the scoreboard.
Jones had 19 carries for 107 yards, seven catches for 75 yards and those four touchdown runs, becoming the first Packers player to rush for four scores since Dorsey Levens did it on Jan. 2, 2000. Elliott had 12 carries for 62 yards, two catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Advantage, Jones. Advantage, Packers.
"I like to leave it with no doubt that I feel like I’m the best out there," Jones said. "So I try to leave no doubt in anyone else’s mind."
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates reaching the end zone on a touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Elgton Jenkins (74), Aaron Jones (33), Corey Linsley, right, celebrate Jones' touchdown run as Aaron Rodgers, top right, leaps on top of the group in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) defends as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns a Dak Prescott interception in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) from advancing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) pressures in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients in the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he gains extra yardage on a run for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81), Aaron Jones (33) and Jake Kumerow (16) celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights off tackle attempts by Tramon Williams, rear, and Adrian Amos (31) as he runs the ball for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) finds running room between Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, and Dean Lowry (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pass in front of wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) looks on as Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends as Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Travis Frederick, left, and Connor Williams (52) watch Dak Prescott (4) get up off the ground after being sacked by Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, left, talks with Aaron Rodgers (12) and Tim Boyle (8) on the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Cameron Fleming (75) and Brett Maher (2) watch Maher's missed field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) defends as Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) has a catch attempt broken up by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his run for a first down as Elgton Jenkins (74), David Bakhtiari (69) and Aaron Rodgers (12) walk upfield in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Elgton Jenkins (74) and others celebrate with Aaron Jones, right, after Jones' touchdown during during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leaps in front of Will Redmond (25) after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Those who follow the Packers have no doubt Jones can do such things because they've seen him do them on occasion during his time in Green Bay. But he's always been a tease. He'd have a great run here, a great game there, but in part due to a string of injuries, he could never seem to put good games together.
Jones has to start doing that more often because LaFleur needs Jones' running ability and versatility to make his offense work. Jones' ability to function effectively behind a zone-blocking scheme and his pass-receiving skills make him a perfect fit for the offense.
Sunday showed why. First Jones displayed his potential and, in turn, the offense displayed its potential, going on long drives and punching the ball in when it reached the red zone.
The Packers were outgained 563 to 335 by the Cowboys, but their offense hummed for three quarters as they controlled the ball and took leads of 24-0 and 31-3. It was the best LaFleur's offense has looked and it was vitally important coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game where Jones went nowhere on the ground and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked to throw 53 passes.
With Jones gashing the Cowboys as a rusher and receiver and Rodgers distributing 31 passes to nine different receivers, LaFleur's offense finally looked like it was supposed to look. Even without Adams.
"We always try to put together the best plan as possible," LaFleur said. "Aaron, tonight he definitely came up big. He broke a lot of tackles out there and he finished runs. We knew going into this game we had to be physical. It starts up front."
After running for 116 yards on 23 carries against Minnesota in the second game of the season, Jones had totaled 40 yards on 23 carries against Denver and Philadelphia. Against Dallas, he found some good-sized holes and consistently maximixed them with his speed, quickness and cutting ability. And unlike the Minnesota game, the Packers sustained a physical running game until the end, especially late in the fourth quarter when, up by 10, they ground out two first downs and took almost 4 minutes off the clock.
"I think today was the run game," Rodgers said. "Last week, we threw it pretty effectively. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage well. We ran the ball well and really just had the one sack; the other one, I just kind of gave myself up so they had to use a timeout. I think it was a little better tempo, a little better job with what was working. We stuck with the run today, especially in the red zone. Last week, we were aggressive throwing the ball."
Passing the ball didn't produce a victory. Running the ball did, even though the Packers defense lost its grip on the Cowboys offense in the last quarter and a half.
"He was running well with his typical style — slasher, cutbacks, breaking tackles," Rodgers said. "I thought it was a great for him. He was obviously the hot hand and got a lot of touches down in the red zone and finished those off nicely."
But can Jones avoid injury and do it every week? Until he does, that question will always be asked.
"I think there's a lot of questions, is he's an every-down back because of his size?' " tackle Bryan Bulaga said. "I don't think there's a lot of (doubt). We know in the building he can play every down and he can do those things. He can stand in there in protection, he can get out on routes and he can run the ball. He's one of those guys you can have in there every down and he can do those things. I think every week he can perform like that."
If he does, LaFleur's offense has a chance to live up to expectations.
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.