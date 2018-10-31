GREEN BAY — Now we’ve seen everything.

The NFL trade deadline was Tuesday and the Green Bay Packers, a contender for almost three decades, were sellers. Making moves that generally indicate a team has decided to play for next year, the Packers dealt starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and reserve running back Ty Montgomery before the deadline, getting only draft picks in return.

But while it may appear the Packers have thrown in the towel, the trades were not a sign that they are tanking this season. General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Mike McCarthy made it clear Wednesday the trades were more about what they thought of Clinton-Dix and Montgomery, both on the field and especially in the locker room, than any attempt to build for the future.

Gutekunst strongly disagreed when asked if such trade-deadline moves could be construed as tanking.

“First of all, that really doesn’t happen in the NFL,” he said. “I know that in other leagues you’ve seen some of that, but that’s certainly not the case here. We feel really good about our team. Football is the ultimate team game and taking individual pieces out don’t necessarily weaken anything. It’s about the team and I feel really good about our team.”

Clearly, the Packers aren’t punting on the season. Not intentionally, anyway. Instead, they were doing what they always do, cleansing their locker room of unwanted personalities. Add Clinton-Dix and Montgomery to a list that includes Josh Sitton and Damarious Randall, players whose perceived effect on the locker-room culture outweighed their contributions on the field.

Besides, there’s no reason for the Packers to tank. They’re 3-3-1 in a division where the leader is 4-3. They’re coming off an encouraging performance, a two-point loss to the 8-0 Los Angeles Rams that turned on Montgomery’s late special teams blunder. And they’re playing at New England on Sunday, hardly the ideal time to jettison a safety who has played almost every snap since 2014.

Montgomery’s gaffe in the Rams game and his aggressive reaction to it with reporters a day later sealed his fate in Green Bay, turning off teammates and coaches alike. That the Packers got anything — even a 2020 seventh-round draft pick — for him is a miracle.

Dealing Clinton-Dix, on the other hand, was a far greater gamble for the Packers. The former first-round draft pick made the Pro Bowl in 2016 but has been average at best since then, either because he’s not that talented or not that motivated. Clinton-Dix was unhappy with the Packers for not offering him a contract extension prior to this season and was perceived by teammates as having one foot out the door.

“I think everybody understands the business aspect of it,” McCarthy said. “But most importantly, the culture and how a locker room operates is always part of those conversations.”

The Packers’ safety play has been subpar all season, but Clinton-Dix was still their most experienced player at the position. No matter how the Packers fill the spot, it’s not likely the secondary will get better without him. However, it’s quite possible that it won’t get appreciably worse, either.

Gutekunst is gambling on the latter scenario, which might be a winning bet. Clinton-Dix’s occasional missed tackles and wrong turns in coverage made him expendable and Gutekunst took the sure thing — trading the final nine games of Clinton-Dix’s Packers career for a fourth-round pick — and moved on.

If the secondary flops in the final nine games, Gutekunst and McCarthy will be accused of wasting still another year of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career. But if defensive coordinator Mike Pettine can maintain the status quo or even improve the safety play, Gutekunst will look good for getting rid of a problem, getting something in return and keeping the team competitive.

“Obviously Ha Ha’s a very good player,” Gutekunst said. “But we have a lot of bodies that have been itching to get out there, a lot of guys that haven’t had their opportunities yet. And I think they’re really excited, as am I, to see what they can do.”

The Packers have multiple options for the opening, especially since the lines between cornerback and safety have become blurred. Kentrell Brice and Jermaine Whitehead have been sharing time at one safety spot all season. Pettine possibly could find a bigger role for Josh Jones, a 2017 second-round pick who hasn’t found a niche on defense.

Finally, Pettine could move a veteran such as cornerback Tramon Williams to safety, a position Williams played under Pettine at Cleveland in 2014. Moving Williams inside could free up room at cornerback for promising rookie Josh Jackson, who played only two defensive snaps against the Rams.

“Like everything we do around here, you make decisions, you move on and it’s always what we feel is in the best interests of the Green Bay Packers,” McCarthy said. “It’s not a personal slight or trying to create an angle here of negativity. This is part of the business but, more importantly, when opportunities arise, we’re more focused on the culture and the people in that culture taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Bottom line: The Packers are still invested in winning, they just didn’t think Clinton-Dix and Montgomery were helping them do that.