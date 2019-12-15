Tom Oates: Packers need to improve late-game execution to keep special season rolling

As flawed as the Packers are, however, they're still in the playoffs in LaFleur's first year, which is something Super Bowl-winning coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy couldn't do in Green Bay. And nothing can change that, not even an offense that vanished in the final 20 minutes or a defense that went into prevent mode about a quarter too early Sunday.

"I'm not making any excuses for us because we need to be better in those situations," offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. "But at the same time, the record is what it is. I'm not going to apologize and hang my head for being 11-3. I'm just not going to do it. It's hard to win in this league. A lot of guys in this locker room haven't won a lot of games the last two years. We're 11-3 now and no one's apologizing for it."

Actually, the guys in the locker room won 13 games — total — over the previous two seasons. Based on that alone, the Packers' transformation has been exhilarating. Meanwhile, the play on the field has been concerning.

The Packers are playing with fire as game after game takes on the same pattern, leading to the same questions. Will they be able to win once they get to the playoffs? If they can't bury the Bears, how can they expect to put away San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans and Minnesota?

