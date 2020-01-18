You are the owner of this article.
PACKERS | NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Tom Oates: Packers need to get physical in rematch with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Spending the week reviewing the video from their worst loss of the season — a 37-8 demolition at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers — was bad enough for the Green Bay Packers as they prepared for the rematch in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

But the Packers also were forced to watch the sequel — the 49ers' 27-10 destruction of the Minnesota Vikings just last week.

In that divisional-round playoff game, the 49ers did to the Vikings exactly what they had done to the Packers seven weeks earlier: They manhandled them, taking control of both lines of scrimmage and never relinquishing it. If the video of a helpless Vikings team didn't send a shiver through the Packers, then they weren't paying attention.

Indeed, while the talk in Green Bay all week centered around coach Matt LaFleur coming up with a better game plan against his 49ers friends, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' suddenly hot hand and the improved communication on defense in the Packers' six games — all victories — since that debacle against the 49ers, much of it missed the point.

The No. 1-seeded 49ers are the most talented team in the NFC and, finally healthy, they're playing like it. The win over the Packers in November was a sneak preview of the 49ers' power and the win over the Vikings last week confirmed suspicions that they can turn any game into a horror show for the opponent.

For the No. 2-seeded Packers to win Sunday and advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2010 season, they'll first have to stand up to the 49ers physically. The 49ers simply outmuscled them the last time and that can't happen again or this very interesting Packers season will come to a sudden end.

"I think guys went back on their iPads, everybody took a look at it for themselves," cornerback Kevin King said of the first meeting. "We know the (importance) of this game and we know the way we played against them last time is not going to cut it.”

The Packers haven't lost since that game and there are reasons to think they'll put up a better fight this time. But if their offensive line is overrun and their defensive front is pushed around like it was in November, it won't matter that Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones have become more consistent playmakers or that the defense has been positively stingy since the 49ers hung 37 points on it.

The 49ers began the season 8-0 but played unevenly after that as injuries set in. Still, they dominated the Packers without four key starters and all four — running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander — are back for the playoffs.

"I think both teams have come a long way since that," LaFleur said. "You certainly take a look at it and try to take bits and pieces from it. There’s a lot of tape on them. We know what we have to do. It’s going to be a great challenge. They’re a great football team."

The top story in the first meeting was how the 49ers front four — the NFL's best — controlled the game. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game after nine plays, but the 49ers' 6-foot-7 behemoths DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead outplayed the interior of the Packers line and rookie end Nick Bosa was a pass-rushing force against both David Bakhtiari and Alex Light, Bulaga's replacement.

The Packers' line has performed at a much higher level since that game, but the 49ers' defense ranked second in the NFL in fewest yards allowed and first in fewest passing yards allowed this season. In the first meeting, the Packers gained 198 yards, Jones averaged 2.9 yards per carry and Rodgers passed for a season-low 104 yards while being sacked five times. The Packers also were 1-for-15 on third-down conversions, largely because they faced so many third-and-longs.

The Vikings fared no better against the 49ers defense. They were 2-for-12 on third down, running back Dalvin Cook was limited to 18 yards on nine carries and quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked six times.

The Packers have run the ball more effectively since the first game and they'll have to keep that up Sunday so they can get into more third-and-manageable situations. To do that, the blockers will have to win against a front-four rotation that boasts five former first-round draft picks and can stuff the run and rush the passer, making it difficult to throw deep.

"That's what makes them so tough to deal with because they can hit home with a four-man rush," LaFLeur said. "It allows them to play extremely aggressive on the back end when they need to. They know there’s a shot clock for the quarterback. It’s tough to get by them."

The task facing the Packers defense is no easier. The 49ers' run-first offense — No. 2 in rushing in the NFL — features tons of play-action by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, often leading to explosive plays in the passing game. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel had long touchdown catches in the first meeting, when the 49ers averaged 5.1 yards per carry and had six plays of 22 yards or more.

Against the Vikings, the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 47 times for 186 yards. The longest run was 11 yards but the only ones that lost yards were two kneel-downs at the end, indicating how physical the 49ers' now-healthy line and three running backs are playing.

The Packers' defense has played the run much better and cut the explosive plays in half since the first meeting, but it must maintain its discipline against the 49ers' misdirection runs and get Garoppolo into more third-and-longs this time.

"It all starts up front, especially against someone like the Niners that want to run the football," defensive end Dean Lowry said. "But they always keep you guessing with their schemes."

Make no mistake, though, this matchup won't be a guessing game. Sunday, the more physical team will win.

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.

