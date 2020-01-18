Tom Oates: Packers need to get physical in rematch with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Spending the week reviewing the video from their worst loss of the season — a 37-8 demolition at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers — was bad enough for the Green Bay Packers as they prepared for the rematch in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
But the Packers also were forced to watch the sequel — the 49ers' 27-10 destruction of the Minnesota Vikings just last week.
In that divisional-round playoff game, the 49ers did to the Vikings exactly what they had done to the Packers seven weeks earlier: They manhandled them, taking control of both lines of scrimmage and never relinquishing it. If the video of a helpless Vikings team didn't send a shiver through the Packers, then they weren't paying attention.
Indeed, while the talk in Green Bay all week centered around coach Matt LaFleur coming up with a better game plan against his 49ers friends, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' suddenly hot hand and the improved communication on defense in the Packers' six games — all victories — since that debacle against the 49ers, much of it missed the point.
The No. 1-seeded 49ers are the most talented team in the NFC and, finally healthy, they're playing like it. The win over the Packers in November was a sneak preview of the 49ers' power and the win over the Vikings last week confirmed suspicions that they can turn any game into a horror show for the opponent.
For the No. 2-seeded Packers to win Sunday and advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2010 season, they'll first have to stand up to the 49ers physically. The 49ers simply outmuscled them the last time and that can't happen again or this very interesting Packers season will come to a sudden end.
"I think guys went back on their iPads, everybody took a look at it for themselves," cornerback Kevin King said of the first meeting. "We know the (importance) of this game and we know the way we played against them last time is not going to cut it.”
The Packers haven't lost since that game and there are reasons to think they'll put up a better fight this time. But if their offensive line is overrun and their defensive front is pushed around like it was in November, it won't matter that Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones have become more consistent playmakers or that the defense has been positively stingy since the 49ers hung 37 points on it.
The 49ers began the season 8-0 but played unevenly after that as injuries set in. Still, they dominated the Packers without four key starters and all four — running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander — are back for the playoffs.
"I think both teams have come a long way since that," LaFleur said. "You certainly take a look at it and try to take bits and pieces from it. There’s a lot of tape on them. We know what we have to do. It’s going to be a great challenge. They’re a great football team."
The top story in the first meeting was how the 49ers front four — the NFL's best — controlled the game. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game after nine plays, but the 49ers' 6-foot-7 behemoths DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead outplayed the interior of the Packers line and rookie end Nick Bosa was a pass-rushing force against both David Bakhtiari and Alex Light, Bulaga's replacement.
The Packers' line has performed at a much higher level since that game, but the 49ers' defense ranked second in the NFL in fewest yards allowed and first in fewest passing yards allowed this season. In the first meeting, the Packers gained 198 yards, Jones averaged 2.9 yards per carry and Rodgers passed for a season-low 104 yards while being sacked five times. The Packers also were 1-for-15 on third-down conversions, largely because they faced so many third-and-longs.
The Vikings fared no better against the 49ers defense. They were 2-for-12 on third down, running back Dalvin Cook was limited to 18 yards on nine carries and quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked six times.
The Packers have run the ball more effectively since the first game and they'll have to keep that up Sunday so they can get into more third-and-manageable situations. To do that, the blockers will have to win against a front-four rotation that boasts five former first-round draft picks and can stuff the run and rush the passer, making it difficult to throw deep.
"That's what makes them so tough to deal with because they can hit home with a four-man rush," LaFLeur said. "It allows them to play extremely aggressive on the back end when they need to. They know there’s a shot clock for the quarterback. It’s tough to get by them."
The task facing the Packers defense is no easier. The 49ers' run-first offense — No. 2 in rushing in the NFL — features tons of play-action by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, often leading to explosive plays in the passing game. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel had long touchdown catches in the first meeting, when the 49ers averaged 5.1 yards per carry and had six plays of 22 yards or more.
Against the Vikings, the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 47 times for 186 yards. The longest run was 11 yards but the only ones that lost yards were two kneel-downs at the end, indicating how physical the 49ers' now-healthy line and three running backs are playing.
The Packers' defense has played the run much better and cut the explosive plays in half since the first meeting, but it must maintain its discipline against the 49ers' misdirection runs and get Garoppolo into more third-and-longs this time.
"It all starts up front, especially against someone like the Niners that want to run the football," defensive end Dean Lowry said. "But they always keep you guessing with their schemes."
Make no mistake, though, this matchup won't be a guessing game. Sunday, the more physical team will win.
Packers vs. 49ers: Three things to watch in NFC title game
1. MAN WITH A PLAN
There was plenty of discussion about the teams’ first meeting this season on Nov. 24, when the 49ers’ walloped the Packers, 37-8, at Levi’s Stadium. While the Packers players and coaches were repeating the mantra that the game was a long time ago and didn’t matter at this point — presumably because they were so soundly beaten — the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan (above left) were doing their best to downplay the game’s significance, too. Why? To prevent overconfidence, for one.
But the game does mean something to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (above right): It serves as a lesson on what not to do this time around. And according to LaFleur, who went back over the film of that game with a fine-tooth comb earlier in the week to extract any lessons he could, that starts with a smarter offensive game plan than the one he used the first time. Certainly his players have noticed.
“We’re definitely going into this game with a much better plan than we did the last time we played them,” star wide receiver Davante Adams observed.
Asked why he thought Adams might feel that way, LaFleur replied, “I think that’s a product of these guys having been in the system longer. So, I hope they’re more comfortable and more confident. I don’t think you ever design a game plan feeling bad about it. You always want to feel great about your game plan. But certainly, obviously, it wasn’t good enough last time. There’s no doubt about it. When you get beat by 29 points like that, it wasn’t a good plan.
“Certainly we feel confident about it (for this game), but ultimately, we’ve got to go out there and execute it against a really good defense.”
What might that plan look like? Against a dominant front four, LaFleur likely will want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hand quickly. It would also stand to reason that he’d want to move the pocket so Rodgers has a better chance of eluding the rush and getting the ball to Adams, who set a Packers single-game postseason franchise record with 160 receiving yards in last week’s NFC Divisional playoff win over Seattle.
Also, as good as the 49ers were this season (No. 2 in total defense, No. 8 in scoring defense), they still had games where opponents put up points; New Orleans’ 46-point effort in a Dec. 8 loss to the 49ers surely caught the Packers coaches’ attention.
“Obviously if we left the game with eight points and lost by 29, obviously the plan wasn’t good enough. That’s not a knock on Matt or anybody. The execution obviously wasn’t good enough, either,” Adams said. “The plan, so far what I’ve seen, I really like, and I think it’s a better way to attack this defense. And yeah, we’re all jacked up for it.”
2. KITTLE TO BITS
With a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to pick just one 49ers player who should worry the Packers the most. But a vote for tight end George Kittle (above), who finished the season with team-high numbers in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five) is probably a smart one. And the Packers will have to be smart about defending him, because the 49ers have seen opponents try a variety of techniques — and then taken advantage by getting the ball to other players when need be.
“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything on how to stop Kittle — different stuff to do for our run game, a lot of things,” Shanahan said. “Kittle always makes it tough because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You’ve got to find a way to stop him in the pass game but sometimes when you do that it’ll hurt you in the run game, as good of a blocker as he is. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in another way.
“There’s not really a spot on the field that he can’t be effective for the offense and help the offense. It’s hard to say that about many tight ends.”
Kittle caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in the teams’ first meeting, and while he only had three catches for 16 yards against Minnesota in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional round, the Packers know better than to underestimate him.
“He’s a great player. He makes plays all over the place,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s the most complete tight end in the National Football League. I love watching this guy play, just the emotion he plays with, the energy. He’s a big part of that offense, a big part of that football team, and we’ve got to make sure that we do our best to try to contain him as best as we can.
“He’s going to get his touches, he’s going to get his yards, but what we can’t get beat on is like the big play when they ran the keeper-corner-post on us the last time we played them for a touchdown. Just got to do our best to eliminate those types of plays.”
The Packers might be inclined to be physical with Kittle at the line of scrimmage to disrupt his routes, but defensive coordinator Mike Pettine cautioned that doing that on every down could backfire. Instead, he’ll likely use a mixture of coverages and assign Kittle to various defenders.
“There’s a bunch of different things, whether it’s having multiple guys cover him, have certain people in zones lock on him,” inside linebacker Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it ends up being, it’s just having more than one set of eyes on him at all times.”
3. THIRD DOWN IS FIRST PRIORITY
In a season in which the Packers constantly struggled in third-down situations — only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36% of their third downs — it was never uglier than it was against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished the game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and were actually skunked while Rodgers was still in the game. Their only conversion came with backup quarterback Tim Boyle playing in garbage time.
Adams (above) called the performance “terrible,” and that might’ve been generous. They’ll have to find a way against the second-best third-down defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a 32.4% conversion rate during the regular season and held Minnesota to just seven total first downs and a 2 for 12 conversion rate on third downs.
“I think it’s critical. You’ve got to stay on the grass,” LaFleur said of third-down success. “When you look at this style of defense, it’s hard to get those explosive plays. So in order to string together drives, you’ve got to convert on third down. And this is as good as defense as there is out there. And really, they were missing a lot of key players for a good portion of the year. So it’s going to be a great challenge for us. But that is going to be absolutely critical to our success is just being able to have some of those long drives in order to generate points.”
The good news? The Packers had their best game of the season in third-down situations in beating Seattle last week, converting 9 of 14 situations, including two clutch conversions on their final possession with Rodgers hitting Adams (32 yards) and Jimmy Graham (9 yards) to run out the remaining clock. Could it carry over?
“I think it’s game to game,” LaFleur replied. “I think a lot of our success is going to be dependent upon how we do on those first and second downs, getting in those third-and-manageables, trying to get them into certain looks. Ultimately, it’s going to be about our guys winning those one-on-one battles. You always think about receivers and tight ends, but it’s going to come up front as well. They’re going to be putting us in some situations where it’s going to be man-versus-man and our guys are going to have to win those in order for us to have success.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.