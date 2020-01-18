Tom Oates: Packers need to get physical in rematch with 49ers

For the No. 2-seeded Packers to win Sunday and advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2010 season, they'll first have to stand up to the 49ers physically. The 49ers simply outmuscled them the last time and that can't happen again or this very interesting Packers season will come to a sudden end.

"I think guys went back on their iPads, everybody took a look at it for themselves," cornerback Kevin King said of the first meeting. "We know the (importance) of this game and we know the way we played against them last time is not going to cut it.”

The Packers haven't lost since that game and there are reasons to think they'll put up a better fight this time. But if their offensive line is overrun and their defensive front is pushed around like it was in November, it won't matter that Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones have become more consistent playmakers or that the defense has been positively stingy since the 49ers hung 37 points on it.

The 49ers began the season 8-0 but played unevenly after that as injuries set in. Still, they dominated the Packers without four key starters and all four — running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander — are back for the playoffs.