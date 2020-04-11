Tom Oates: Packers must address urgent need at wide receiver in NFL draft

There certainly could be value in that because this year's rookie receivers won't have a traditional offseason to get ready for the NFL and will be behind the curve. However, most of the receivers set free in the next month will be complementary receivers and not what LaFleur and Rodgers need the most. Besides, the Packers signed rangy Devin Funchess in free agency and, if healthy, he might be on a level with any veteran they could bring in. Either way, the Packers still need to land a playmaker and this is just the year to find one.

In a draft teeming with receivers of all makes and models, it wouldn't be a surprise to see six go in the first round. The draft is so deep there will be starter-quality receivers available even in the fourth and fifth rounds.

The Packers can't wait that long. To have a legitimate chance of landing the home-run hitter they need, they'll have to take one in the first or second round.

Keeping that in mind, there are three distinct tiers of receivers at the top of the draft, all of which contain potential NFL playmakers. Also, the offense's greatest need is a receiver who can stretch the field vertically, make plays down the field and open up the shorter zones for others.