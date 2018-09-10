GREEN BAY − For more than a quarter century, the Chicago Bears have been chasing the Green Bay Packers.

Unsuccessfully, for the most part.

Largely due to the presence of quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have dominated the NFL's most storied rivalry since 1992. In the 26 seasons before this one, the Packers won 39 of the 53 games, including one playoff game. They've also won 14 of last 16 meetings between the teams.

Prior to this season, Rodgers had made 20 starts against the Bears since he took over from Favre in 2008 and owned a 16-4 record with an overall passer rating of 104.7. Sometimes it took a bit of late-game magic, but he always seemed to have an answer for anything and everything the Bears threw at him.

With that history as a backdrop, the Bears made a bold move two weeks ago to close the gap on the Packers in the NFC North Division. After an aggressive offseason, the Bears outbid a handful of other teams, including the Packers, to trade for edge pass rusher Khalil Mack, a great player in his prime who inexplicably wore out his welcome in Oakland.

But Mack isn't just a great player. He is considered one of the top players at one of the most important positions in the game, someone who can elevate the play of everyone around him. In short, he was exactly what the Bears needed if they ever wanted to stop Rodgers from beating them twice a year.

Photos: Green Bay Packers 24, Chicago Bears 23 The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2018 regular season with a stunning comeback victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The blockbuster trade rocked the NFL and left open one question on both sides of the Illinois-Wisconsin border: Is Chicago's acquisition of Mack enough to change the balance of power in the Packers-Bears rivalry?

The answer came in the season opener Sunday night at Lambeau Field and it was definitive.

Not yet, Chicago. Not yet.

Doing what he was paid $141 million by the Bears to do, Mack led a withering defensive charge in the first half, one that knocked Rodgers out of the game midway though the second quarter when defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee on a sack. Rodgers emerged from the tunnel to a loud roar after halftime, however, and proceeded to lead the Packers back from the dead.

Finishing off three long drives with touchdown passes, Rodgers rallied the Packers from a 20-0 deficit to a 24-23 victory. His third-down pass that wide receiver Randall Cobb turned into a 75-yard run-and-catch touchdown with 2 minutes, 13 seconds to play capped an improbable comeback that maintained the Packers' dominance over the Bears and had to leave the visitors wondering exactly what they have to do to beat the Packers.

"It was one of the better wins that we've had here at home," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said.

One of the more significant, too. Judging from the over-the-top reaction in Chicago following the acquisition of Mack, the move was seen as one that would put the Bears not only in contention for the division title but for the Super Bowl as well. Adding Mack to a defense that finished 10th in the NFL last season was seen as the final piece to the puzzle.

That might be true of the Bears defense, but not for the team as a whole. If edge-rusher is the second-most important position in the NFL, quarterback is first, and the Bears have second-year man Mitch Trabisky under center. Though he has an NFL arm and good wheels, Sunday's game was only Trubisky's 26th start since his senior year of high school in 2012. Great defense or not, Trubisky might not be ready to take the Bears where their fans think they're destined to go.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has shown he can take the Packers just about anywhere he wants. In putting up 24 second-half points, he completed 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Given the beating he took in the first half, it was one of the more special games of his career.

"Aaron Rodgers was remarkable," McCarthy said. "I just can't tell you how proud I am of him. Frankly, walking out of the tunnel, I was prepared to go with (backup) DeShone (Kizer). It was the evaluation with our medical staff to make sure he was safe and ready to go and his performance just speaks for itself. Just a tremendous performance. We went exclusively with the no-huddle there in the second half and the 2-minute drive is priceless. It's the best thing that we do. It's the best thing that he does."

Despite having only a week of practice with his new team, Mack was a major factor. He caused a false-start penalty by tackle Bryan Bulaga, forced Rodgers to step up into the pocket on the play where he was hurt and had a pick-six when Kizer threw the ball while getting hit. But a combination of Bulaga's blocking and quicker throws made Mack virtually invisible in the second half.

"We countered," Rodgers said. "We wanted to slow him down a little bit and let Bryan get settled and he did. He did a good job."

Rodgers, who recently signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, did a better job even though his mobility was so limited he described himself as a statue. It didn't matter. Down 20 and limping on a bad leg, Rodgers had the Bears right where he wanted them.

"I don't think it looked like a win for a good portion of the 60 minutes," he said. "But it's important. It's a division game, a home game, and just a reminder to the squad that a belief in each other is very important to sustaining success."

Especially a belief in Aaron Rodgers.