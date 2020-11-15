Tom Oates: Packers' inconsistent play in victory over woeful Jaguars raises serious questions

The victory opened the second half of the season for the Packers and pushed their record to 7-2, putting them on a championship course. But the Packers looked nothing like a championship team against the Jaguars, a team that looks like it is tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. You have to think the Jacksonville decision-makers were getting mighty nervous when the Jaguars took a 20-17 lead over Green Bay early in the fourth quarter.

Actually, it's the Packers who should be nervous. The convenient explanation for why they went down to the wire against an inferior team was that they lacked energy because overlooked the Jaguars. Although that's not a particularly good look for any team, that's about the best you can hope for in this instance.

Still, the suspicion is there was more to it than a lack of energy. The fear is that Jacksonville, like Tampa Bay and Minnesota before it, revealed a team that has definite weaknesses, the kind that will come back to haunt the Packers at some point because they don't seem to be coming up with solutions for their recurring problems.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Matt LaFleur, who seemed uncharacteristically agitated with his players and coaches afterward, clearly falls into the category of those who believe this was just a momentary lapse.