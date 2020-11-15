Tom Oates: Packers' inconsistent play in victory over woeful Jaguars raises serious questions

GREEN BAY — They're not all works of art in the NFL, a league where bad teams throw scares into or beat good teams all the time.
We know that. We understand that. We accept that.
Having said that, however, there was something genuinely concerning about the Green Bay Packers' 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lambeau Field. There was a persistent feeling that perhaps Green Bay's most unsightly victory of the season was something more than the Packers taking a look at the Jaguars' 1-7 record and the cold, windy Wisconsin weather and figuring all they had to do was show up to win.
The Packers did win, of course, but it took a final defensive stand near midfield at home against one of the NFL's worst teams before they could finally exhale.
"No wins are easy in the NFL," offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said. "Throughout my career, that’s one thing I’ve learned. Doesn’t matter the other person’s record, you each have an opportunity to go 1-0 that week. It was a battle back and forth. You gotta tip your hat to them. They came ready to play regardless of all the elements."
The victory opened the second half of the season for the Packers and pushed their record to 7-2, putting them on a championship course. But the Packers looked nothing like a championship team against the Jaguars, a team that looks like it is tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. You have to think the Jacksonville decision-makers were getting mighty nervous when the Jaguars took a 20-17 lead over Green Bay early in the fourth quarter.
Actually, it's the Packers who should be nervous. The convenient explanation for why they went down to the wire against an inferior team was that they lacked energy because overlooked the Jaguars. Although that's not a particularly good look for any team, that's about the best you can hope for in this instance.
Still, the suspicion is there was more to it than a lack of energy. The fear is that Jacksonville, like Tampa Bay and Minnesota before it, revealed a team that has definite weaknesses, the kind that will come back to haunt the Packers at some point because they don't seem to be coming up with solutions for their recurring problems.
Coach Matt LaFleur, who seemed uncharacteristically agitated with his players and coaches afterward, clearly falls into the category of those who believe this was just a momentary lapse.
"I think we recognize that we didn't play to our standard," he said. "There's a lot of improvement out there for us. But anytime you win in this league, you’ve got to enjoy that. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They came ready to play. They showed more emotion than we did. They battled and you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. That’s a credit to their players, their coaches. This is the National Football League. Just like we told our players, you’ve got to earn everything you get. People aren’t just going to lay down. You’ve got to come ready to play and ready to work each and every day in order to get the results you want. Again, we’re fortunate and we’ll take the win, but we’ve got to improve, especially at home.”
But can they improve?
The Packers rolled up 395 yards in the game, but they struggled to run the ball even though the offense was intact for the first time in weeks. Fast, physical linebackers have slowed Green Bay's running game and the Jaguars' Myles Jack and Joe Schobert kept Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in check. Since the run game sets up the pass in LaFleur's offense, the offense becomes inconsistent when it's not working, one reason LaFleur said his offense felt out of sync for most of the game.
Meanwhile, the Packers defense was unable to stop the run — undrafted rookie James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries — and failed to sustain any pressure on rookie quarterback Jake Luton until the final drive of the game, when it registered two of its three sacks. Stopping the run and pressuring the passer have been problems for the Packers all season.
Finally, the special teams in general and the punting team in particular performed poorly. Besides giving up a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown, the Packers consistently lost the field-position battle.
The other major factor in the game were turnovers by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams that set up 10 Jaguars points, though those aren't a long-term worry because they happen so rarely. It is the persistent problems that are starting to get worrisome for the Packers.
"As you go through a season, I think the most important thing is to continue to improve each and every week and try to play your best football as January football comes upon you," general manager Brian Gutekunst said. "I’m proud of our team. Certainly through this first nine games, we’ve had our share of adversity with injuries and things like that. I really like the way that we’ve overcome it. There’s a lot to work on, there’s no doubt about it. I think that our best football is still out there, and I’m excited about that."
One thing to get excited about is that the Packers figured out a way to win despite falling short of their standards. Of course, that's a little easier to do against a team like Jacksonville.
