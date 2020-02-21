Tom Oates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst could take page from mentors' playbook and draft a quarterback early

"I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that at the time," Gutekunst said. "The thing that has stood out to me about that, Ted had been ... on the job for three months. If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later, that stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do and he did it."

Of course, the situations weren't quite the same. In 2005, the Packers were headed downhill, not coming off an NFC title game. Also, Rodgers has never threatened to retire, which by 2005 was an annual ritual for Favre.

An area scout when Thompson took Rodgers, Gutekunst learned an important lesson about the value of quarterbacks. He also admires the way Wolf drafted quarterbacks, developed them as backups and flipped them for draft picks.