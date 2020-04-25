Tom Oates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst continues curious approach of drafting for the long term

General manager Brian Gutekunst believes he secured the future of the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.
A day later, Gutekunst had an opportunity to see if he could salvage the present.
With the NFL still buzzing about the Packers trading up in the first round to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as the eventual successor to 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, people were watching to see if Gutekunst could pivot quickly and use the next few rounds of the draft to find the team some immediate help for the upcoming season, one many Packers fans are hoping will end up in the Super Bowl after the team fell just short last season.
With two picks — one in the second round, one in the third — Friday night, Gutekunst couldn't expect to fill every need the Packers have. But if he could find potential starters or key rotation players with those two selections he might be able to deflect the criticism from those who think he should have delayed finding Rodgers' replacement for another year and instead concentrated his efforts on making a run at the Super Bowl while Rodgers is still playing well.
A playmaking wide receiver perhaps? A right tackle who can pass protect? An inside linebacker with the speed to play in coverage? A defensive end to help shut down the run?
All held considerable appeal on the second day of the draft for those who think the Packers are close to being a championship team. However, Gutekunst's actions in the first two days of the draft indicated that he doesn't agree, that he doesn't believe the Packers were as good as their record last season, that he doesn't think they're on the verge of a Super Bowl berth. There simply is no other way to explain the Packers' decisions in the first three rounds.
When Gutekunst was making a case for drafting Love following the first round Thursday night, he said a team is never just one player away and that the draft board had run out of "game-changers" by the time the Packers traded up from the 30th pick to the 26th pick in the first round to get Love. But things got considerably more curious Friday night when Gutekunst continued to draft with an eye toward the future and not the present.
Instead of finding players who could plug holes this fall, Gutekunst exited the second day of the draft without finding anything resembling an immediate starter. If this was his chance to make the Packers a better team in 2020, Gutekunst failed. His moves might pay off down the line, but they won't make much of an impact this year.
In the second round, the Packers took Boston College running back AJ Dillon, a 247-pound workhorse with notable straight-line speed. In the third round, they selected Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara, who is more of an H-Back than a traditional tight end. In both cases, Gutekunst probably could have waited a round and still gotten his man.
All three draft picks filled secondary needs on a roster begging for help at wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end and inside linebacker. Indeed, with their three premium-round picks, the Packers didn't hit even one of their glaring needs. And after trading away his fourth-round pick in the deal for Love, Gutekunst has no more chances to find immediate help unless he gets really lucky on Day 3.
When he took Love, Gutekunst drafted for three or four years out. With Dillon, it was more like one year in the future.
That doesn't mean the bruising Dillon won't find a role in coach Matt LaFleur's offense. He could become an effective complement to starter Aaron Jones, who had a breakout year in 2019. But with Jones and Jamaal Williams entering the final year of their contracts and teams generally unwilling to give out huge money to running backs, both could depart in free agency after the 2020 season. In that case, the selection of Dillon might be more of a need pick than anyone realized.
LaFleur now has the potential for an inside-outside running attack with Dillon and Jones and the versatility he likes at tight end with Deguara and Jace Sternberger. But if there was one thing the Packers needed in this draft, it was a playmaking wide receiver and they didn't find one. That was a major surprise since the wide receiver class was the deepest scouts had seen.
Perhaps Gutekunst's hands were tied by the Packers picking 30th in every round. In every round, the wide receivers who were graded for those rounds ran out just before the Packers picked.
In the opening round, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk was the sixth wide receiver taken, going off the board at No. 25. In the second round, seven more wide receivers were taken, including Baylor's Denzel Mims just three spots before the Packers picked. Four more went in the third round, with Texas' Devin Duvernay going two spots ahead of Green Bay.
We'll never know if Gutekunst would have taken any of those wide receivers or if he could have traded up to land one because, by dealing his fourth-round pick Thursday, he didn't leave himself much ammunition. The Packers signed Devin Funchess in free agency but otherwise have done nothing to improve their weakest position.
The Packers' future may be brighter after the first three rounds of the draft, but the present? Not so much.
Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com.
