Tom Oates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst continues curious approach of drafting for the long term

LaFleur now has the potential for an inside-outside running attack with Dillon and Jones and the versatility he likes at tight end with Deguara and Jace Sternberger. But if there was one thing the Packers needed in this draft, it was a playmaking wide receiver and they didn't find one. That was a major surprise since the wide receiver class was the deepest scouts had seen.

Perhaps Gutekunst's hands were tied by the Packers picking 30th in every round. In every round, the wide receivers who were graded for those rounds ran out just before the Packers picked.

In the opening round, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk was the sixth wide receiver taken, going off the board at No. 25. In the second round, seven more wide receivers were taken, including Baylor's Denzel Mims just three spots before the Packers picked. Four more went in the third round, with Texas' Devin Duvernay going two spots ahead of Green Bay.

We'll never know if Gutekunst would have taken any of those wide receivers or if he could have traded up to land one because, by dealing his fourth-round pick Thursday, he didn't leave himself much ammunition. The Packers signed Devin Funchess in free agency but otherwise have done nothing to improve their weakest position.

The Packers' future may be brighter after the first three rounds of the draft, but the present? Not so much.

