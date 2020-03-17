Tom Oates: Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst again shows he knows what he's doing

Gutekunst was mentored by former Packers general managers Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson, but his resolute, aggressive approach is more out of Wolf's playbook than Thompson's. And, really, who among us doesn't think that's a good idea?

To be clear, the Packers didn't become a better team with these two signings, at least not in the short term. The additions signaled the end in Green Bay for venerable offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and stable-but-limited inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who are more sure-things than Wagner and Kirksey but are hitting free agency and would have been very expensive to re-sign.

By jumping into the fray right away, Gutekunst covered two vital positions on his roster at a very reasonable price. Sure, there are risks involved. Wagner's play has fallen off the past two years and he wasn't as good as Bulaga to begin with. Kirksey might be on a par with Martinez as a player but injuries have limited him to nine games the past two seasons after he never missed a game in his first four.

As Gutekunst warned in February, however, the Packers don't have the salary-cap room to be as free-wheeling in free agency as they were last year, when they overpaid for Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos and Billy Turner. Of course, you didn't hear anyone complaining when all four hit and the Packers' record went from 6-9-1 to 13-3.