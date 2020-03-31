Tom Oates: Packers, fellow NFC North Division teams have not improved — and possibly gotten worse — in free agency

Compared to last year, the Green Bay Packers' offseason hasn't been much fun.
In fact, general manager Brian Gutekunst's moves have triggered more alarm than joy in Wisconsin.
Of course, there is still plenty of offseason to play out, including the draft, and Gutekunst has proven himself to be a resourceful roster builder. Still, NFL free agency has largely come and gone and the Packers don't appear to be any better than they were last season. If anything, they've gotten worse.
Gutekunst brought back kicker Mason Crosby and re-signed several of his low-salaried free agents, then successfully shopped for three middle-tier free agents — inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, offensive tackle Rick Wagner and wide receiver Devin Funchess. The three veterans will give Gutekunst options in the draft by filling critical holes and could become capable starters at bargain prices, but none is a step up from the man he will replace.
Gutekunst warned everyone the Packers' salary-cap situation wouldn't allow him to duplicate last year's free agent haul, which yielded four quality starters, including game-changers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. So far, he's been a man of his word.
While his inbox has been quiet, Gutekunst's outbox has been active. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, tight end Jimmy Graham, inside linebackers Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson, wide receiver Geronimo Allison and fullback Danny Vitale — all starters — and edge rusher Kyler Fackrell have found new homes. Bulaga, Graham and Martinez got big-time money, too.
Gutekunst tried to make at least one splashy free agent move, reportedly kicking the tires on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, tight end Austin Hooper and inside linebacker Cory Littleton. Nothing materialized, however, in large part because their markets exceeded the Packers' willingness to pay.
As concerning as the Packers' inability to improve themselves has been, however, there is a perfectly valid reason why no one should be alarmed quite yet: Green Bay's NFC North Division rivals haven't made up any ground on it.
Fear not, Packers fans, because Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit aren't exactly winning the offseason, either. A week ago, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports graded the offseason efforts of all 32 NFL teams. He pinned a D-minus on the Vikings and Lions and gave out Ds to the Packers and Bears. Instead of closing the gap on the division champion Packers, the other three have gone backward, too.
Across the division, reporters and fans have panned the moves made by their team. For good reason, too.
The Vikings, who finished second to the Packers, created a handful of holes in their lineup mostly due to an impossible cap situation that forced them to let key veterans walk in free agency. They restructured — and extended — the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins, but there was only so much cap room they could recoup and they have taken major hits on both sides of the ball.
The Vikings traded away their top home-run threat, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and will probably have to draft his replacement. They also lost four long-time stalwarts on defense — tackle Linval Joseph, end Everson Griffen and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. Joseph is the only one the Vikings have adequately replaced. They signed tackle Michael Pierce, who will be an improvement over Joseph if he can control his weight. Otherwise, the cap casualties could undermine a defense that has been the Vikings' strength.
The Bears have had one of the NFL's more controversial offseasons, mostly because they acquired quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with Jacksonville and paid big money — $16 million for two years — for Graham. Bringing in Foles was a sign the Bears aren't sold on incumbent Mitch Trubisky, though it appears the two will compete for the job. The aging Graham was cut loose by the tight end-needy Packers when it became apparent he is no longer the field-stretcher he once was.
Those two moves highlight an offseason that looks suspiciously like one final, aggressive attempt by general manager Ryan Pace to save his job. Then there's the defense. The Bears essentially swapped edge rusher Leonard Floyd for edge rusher Robert Quinn in free agency and also dumped safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Prince Amukamara, leaving the secondary short of coverage ability.
The Lions have been very active but haven't gotten much done aside from trading away their best cover cornerback, Darius Slay, for two draft picks. At least they replaced Slay, signing cornerback Desmond Trufant for two years and $21 million. Their other moves are more mystifying.
To fill three other holes on defense, they acquired linebacker Jamie Collins, tackle Danny Shelton and safety Duron Harmon — aging players who, like Lions coach Matt Patricia, had been in New England. The Lions also must replace Wagner and Graham Glasgow on the offensive line. They paid top dollar for offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was never a full-time starter in Philadelphia.
The way things have gone in the last month, it's hard to say any of the NFC North teams are better now than they were last season. That bodes poorly for division but works for the Packers.
