Tom Oates: Packers, fellow NFC North Division teams have not improved — and possibly gotten worse — in free agency

The Vikings traded away their top home-run threat, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and will probably have to draft his replacement. They also lost four long-time stalwarts on defense — tackle Linval Joseph, end Everson Griffen and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. Joseph is the only one the Vikings have adequately replaced. They signed tackle Michael Pierce, who will be an improvement over Joseph if he can control his weight. Otherwise, the cap casualties could undermine a defense that has been the Vikings' strength.

The Bears have had one of the NFL's more controversial offseasons, mostly because they acquired quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with Jacksonville and paid big money — $16 million for two years — for Graham. Bringing in Foles was a sign the Bears aren't sold on incumbent Mitch Trubisky, though it appears the two will compete for the job. The aging Graham was cut loose by the tight end-needy Packers when it became apparent he is no longer the field-stretcher he once was.

Those two moves highlight an offseason that looks suspiciously like one final, aggressive attempt by general manager Ryan Pace to save his job. Then there's the defense. The Bears essentially swapped edge rusher Leonard Floyd for edge rusher Robert Quinn in free agency and also dumped safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Prince Amukamara, leaving the secondary short of coverage ability.