Tom Oates: Packers face steep odds of approaching last year's success

Those factors seem to point to one thing: A team such as Green Bay that improves its win total dramatically over the previous season will be hard-pressed to match that success the following season.

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, there have been 40 teams that increased their win total by seven or more games from one season to the next.

Three such jumps took place in 1983, which followed a season shortened to nine games by a players’ strike. It seems certain none of those three would have qualified for this list had it not been for the abbreviated season that preceded it, so they don’t count in the statistics.

Two other teams — San Francisco and Green Bay — made the leap last year (the 49ers went from 4-12 to 13-3). Obviously, we won’t know until December how those teams will fare in the season after their surprising jumps.

Of the 35 remaining teams that improved by seven or more wins in one season, the success rate in the ensuing season isn’t good. Whether they weren’t that good to begin with, lost a key player or the often-fickle football gods deserted them, precious few of those teams were able to maintain the gains they made during their breakout year.