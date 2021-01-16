Tom Oates: Packers' drubbing of Rams proves offense capable of carrying Green Bay to Super Bowl glory

GREEN BAY — Turns out it was all for nothing.
All that fretting throughout the NFL regular season over the Green Bay Packers' improving-but-still-porous defense? Wasted energy.
All that angst regarding the bumbling, last-in-the-NFL Packers special teams? Didn't matter.
Indeed, the ever-increasing brilliance of the Packers offense has rendered virtually every ounce of concern about the team's Super Bowl chances null and void.
In the Packers' playoff-opening, 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at noisy — yes, noisy — Lambeau Field, the offense went up against the best defense the NFL has to offer and controlled the game from start to finish. Coach Matt LaFleur's spot-on game plan, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' leadership, 188 yards rushing from three backs and a dominant performance by the offensive line combined to leave Rams defenders openly frustrated with their inability to stop the Packers.
It was the 13th time in 17 games this season that the Packers have scored 30 or more points. With a performance that fell just short of the franchise record for yards in a postseason game, the offense showed that it might not matter what the defense and special teams do, that it has the firepower and consistency to carry the team as far as it wants to go. All by itself, if it comes to that.
Given that the Packers scored on their first five possessions and put up 484 yards — the record is 493 in a loss at Arizona in the playoffs after the 2009 season — against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, it's clear that the team's path to the Super Bowl will be paved by the offense. The adage that defense wins championships has largely been discarded anyway, but the Packers' innovative, well-executed offense is one step ahead of the rest of the league right now.
Asked which team could stop the Packers offense if the Rams couldn't, wide receiver Davante Adams went straight to the point.
"Nobody," Adams said. "We stop ourselves. I think that’s been proven at this point. They’ve got a lot of guys who do things at a high level and some of the best at their position, but the way we come together is just different than anybody else."
All week long, the Rams' best chance at coming into Lambeau and upsetting the NFC's No. 1 seed was thought to be its defense, which is led by disruptive tackle Aaron Donald and rangy cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who are considered the best at their positions in the NFL. The Rams also have a coach, Sean McVay, who worked extensively with LaFleur and knows him and his tendencies as well as anyone.
None of that helped the Rams against the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, though it should be noted that Donald was in and out of the game with a rib injury suffered in the playoff victory over Seattle a week ago. Still, from the coaches to the players, the Packers offense took on the Rams challenge and led the team to its seventh consecutive victory.
"We’re the No. 1 offense," wide receiver Allen Lazard said. "We’re not too worried on who’s on the other side of the ball. We know who we have on our side of the ball. Obviously with 12 (Rodgers) back there calling the shots and everything, coach LaFleur and the coaches do a great job of scheming up a great game plan, but I think who we have out there on the field, those 11 guys working all together, doing the best that they can to go out there and dominate. I think we did a great job of doing that tonight.”
The strongest attribute of the Packers offense might be that it can move the ball in every way imaginable. Against the Rams, LaFleur chose to run the ball and Rodgers, who has great latitude to change plays at the line of scrimmage, never deviated far from the plan.
The Packers' inside-zone running scheme was aimed directly at the small-but-quick Donald and backs Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon averaged a fraction short of 6 yards per carry on 32 attempts. That set up the play-action passing game, which led directly to the game-clinching 58-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Lazard in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers said the Packers stuck with the run because the Rams defense often kept two safeties in deep coverage.
"They almost dare you to kind of stick with (the run)," said Rodgers, who wasn't sacked in the game. "And we felt really good about sticking with the run and knowing that it might be some dinking and dunking at times and throwing some run solutions out, but that we would have some opportunities into the game where after we established the run to take some shots down the field. We stayed patient. Like I said, we missed a couple of big shots at times but I really feel like Matt was dialing up some really good stuff tonight and it started with the run and that was the plan the entire game. If teams are going to play two high (safeties) and kind of dare you to run it or make you go the length to score, we’re going to have to do that, and we might have to do that next week as well."
Next week is the NFC Championship game, where the Packers will play New Orleans or Tampa Bay at Lambeau, which had fans — 8,456 in all — for the first time all season. Those teams are better on offense than the Rams, but right now no one is better on offense than the Packers.
