Tom Oates: Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has a short leash with players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is much to like about Mike Pettine.

The Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator has boundless energy and is a straight shooter. His aggressive, attacking defensive schemes are creative and current. And the defense, which has ranged from average to abysmal since the 2010 Super Bowl season, has improved in each of his two seasons.

Still, it was a defensive collapse — the run defense, in particular — that led to the Packers’ downfall against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game in January. And while the criticism for that failure has focused on Pettine’s scheme and the players’ technique, a shortage of personnel played a major role as well. The Packers weren’t good enough or deep enough along the defensive line and at inside linebacker. More important, they still aren’t.

That’s why it was curious when the Packers didn’t select a defensive player until the fifth round in April’s draft. As they found out last season after adding safety Adrian Amos and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith to the defense, free agency can be a great tool. It is the draft, however, that is the lifeblood of any NFL roster and the Packers’ poor defensive depth stems from a lack of overall production from players drafted the past five years.