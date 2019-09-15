...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY.
* TIMING...FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND BECOME DENSE THIS
EVENING AND LIKELY LAST A FEW HOURS BEYOND SUNRISE ON MONDAY.
* VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS.
* IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE
REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...
USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison is wrapped up by Green Bay inside linebacker Blake Martinez in the fourth quarter of the Packers' 21-16 win over the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers offense flipped the script Sunday.
Then their script ran out of plays and, not coincidentally, their offense to ran out of gas.
Not that it mattered for a Packers team that relied on its improved defense to stiff-arm the onrushing Minnesota Vikings for a 21-16 victory in their home opener at Lambeau Field, pushing its record to 2-0 and marking it as one of the NFL's surprise early season teams.
Unlike their season-opening, 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers couldn't have looked better on offense at the start of the game Sunday. Against Chicago, the offense had three-and-outs on its first three possessions and never got appreciably better. Against Minnesota, the Packers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, racing to a 21-0 lead in stunningly easy fashion.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30), and running back Aaron Jones (33) filming themselves after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is helped into the end zone by Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) on a 15-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a 4th quarter pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) on a 21-yard catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50), nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after a tackle of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the 1st quarter. Cousins fumbled and the Packers recovered. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) after recovering a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a 75-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) was not able to make the tackle. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the 2nd quarter Rodgers was able to throw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) tackled Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) after 4-yard catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 2nd quarter. Cousins threw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates an 2nd quarter interception of a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) pass. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defense mug for camera after an interception by outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a 45-yard touchdown catch in the 3rd quarter. Diggs was also flagged for Unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) trips up Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) for a loss of 1-yard in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is wrapped up by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is not able to contain Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is not able to make the catch while covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wife of Bart Starr, Cherry Starr before a half time event that honored Bart Starr. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is taken to the locker room after a 3rd quarter injury. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, center, walks off the field after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Once the Packers worked through their 20-play, game-opening script, however, the energetic home crowd was reminded that the shiny, new offense of first-year coach Matt LaFleur remains under construction. That's OK, the way the Packers defense is playing, the offense can take its sweet time coming together. Besides, scoring 21 points and rolling up 171 yards on the first three possessions was tangible evidence that progress is being made.
"We’ve had a couple good quarters out of eight," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "We’ve got a lot of work to do. The fun thing about it is, we have moved the ball at times very easily. I think we made improvements from week one to week two, but the biggest thing is we’re 2-0. We owe a lot of that to our defense. ... But I think there’s still a lot of great potential in this offense."
Actually, the offense has probably played one good quarter out of eight, but what a quarter it was. Rodgers was completing passes at every level, running back Aaron Jones was grinding out yards and wide receiver Davante Adams kept getting open against a Vikings defense that is on a par with the Bears' elite unit.
For a brief stretch, the Packers offense was a sight to behold, a smooth-running machine that combined precision and deception to keep the Vikings defense on its heels. This was how the offense was supposed to look when LaFleur, with a sparkling offensive pedigree in hand, was hired to replace Mike McCarthy.
The offensive splurge didn't last, but it didn't have to. For a short time anyway, the promise and potential of LaFleur's offense was out there for all to see.
"It felt crisp, it felt clean," LaFleur said. "We were getting chunk plays both in the run game and in the passing game. I thought our operation was good. We were converting on third down. I think the two third downs that we did not convert in the first half were the two short-yardage situations. So, the operation felt smooth."
If the Packers can smooth it out for four quarters, there's no telling where this season could end up. But as good as the offense was at the start, it was just as ineffective the rest of the way, something that can't be discounted.
The Packers had 167 yards and 21 points in the game's first 16 minutes, 168 yards and no points in the final 44. At 21-0, Rodgers had completed 10 of 11 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. For the rest of the game, he was 12-of-23 for 68 yards.
Still, it's hard not to look at the first three offensive series and imagine the possibilities because everything LaFleur talked about bringing to Green Bay was on display.
On the very first play, Rodgers used a play-action fake and found Adams deep for 39 yards. On second down, two backs — Jones and Jamaal Williams — were in the game, Williams went in motion and Rodgers threw a swing pass to Jones for 6 yards. Two plays later, they used the same motion, only this time Rodgers faked to Jones and found Williams with a screen pass on the other side, resulting in a 15-yard touchdown.
The Packers' second possession was highlighted by heavy usage of Adams. To free him from every-down coverage by the Vikings' best cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, LaFleur moved Adams into the slot or used him in bunch formations. Adams beat safeties for receptions of 21 and 6 yards, both of which converted third downs.
On the third scoring drive, LaFleur put Rodgers on the move. The quarterback rolled left and completed a 15-yard pass to Adams, then rolled right and tossed a 7-yard pass to Jones that he carried to the 2.
While all this was going on, LaFleur was also establishing the run with Jones, something the Packers couldn't do against the Bears.
"We came out hot," Jones said. "We thought we could do no wrong. We've just got to continue to work at it because the fourth drive, fifth drive, sixth drive, we want points on those as well. You want something positive to move the ball. We did come out with a great start though, which is what coach wanted, but we’ve got to continue to build on that.”
They'll have to because once the Packers went off their script, things didn't go so well. The Vikings' zone coverage kept the Packers receivers from getting open and the offense was never able to adjust.
Still, this was the first time Packers fans got to see the dizzying array of motions and actions in LaFleur's offense and the big plays that result from them. For one quarter anyway, the fans had to like what they saw.
