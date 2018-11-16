SEATTLE − Every team has a house of horrors, a venue where everything that can go wrong does go wrong, a stadium where it struggles to win no matter how good it is.

For coach Mike Holmgren's Green Bay Packers of the 1990s, that place was the fully enclosed, louder-than-life Metrodome in Minneapolis.

For current Packers coach Mike McCarthy, no stadium has been tougher to figure out than the echo chamber known as CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Needing a road victory to jump start a disappointing but still salvageable season, the Packers had to battle the Seahawks and the demons that have haunted them in the partially covered outdoor stadium, which was specifically designed to retain noise.

CenturyLink opened in 2006, McCarthy's first season, and the Packers showed up Thursday night with a 1-4 record in the stadium, thanks largely to the lethal combination of the fast and physical team that calls it home, the loud − and likely artificially enhanced − crowd noise, one egregious ruling by replacement officials and, truth be told, some of their own boneheaded moves and plays.

Photos: Seattle Seahawks 27, Green Bay Packers 24 The Green Bay Packers (4-5-1) fell to the Seattle Seahawks (5-5) on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

There was the infamous "Fail Mary" game in 2012 when the replacement referees blew a call and gave Seattle a late touchdown. Then there was the opener in 2014 when the stadium was awash in emotion as the fans celebrated the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory the season before. Finally, there was the playoff game at the end of the 2014 season, when the Packers had a 19-7 lead in the final 3 minutes and proceeded to make one dumb decision after another, allowing Seattle to win in overtime.

So did Seattle's fun house get to the Packers again when they showed up with a 4-4-1 record and badly in need of a road win Thursday night?

Sadly, CenturyLink had nothing to do with the Packers' sobering, 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, a game in which they blew a 14-3 lead.

This time, there were no officials to blame for the squandered lead. No critical turnovers. No game-turning mental mistakes. No spooky bounces of the football.

No, this one was 100 percent on the Packers.

They allowed the Seahawks to control the game even though they led most of the way. They were powerless to respond when the Seahawks turned up the pressure in the second half and squeezed the life out of them. And even Aaron Rodgers threw low on a third-down short pass late in the game that would have kept alive the Packers' last chance at winning.

Taken together, that should be the scariest thing Green Bay fans saw all night. The Packers were in control but they weren't good enough to bury a Seahawks team that came in with a 4-5 record.

Green Bay's best chance to win was to get physical in a game that figured to be decided in the trenches. The Packers had an emerging rushing game with running back Aaron Jones and the Seahawks had averaged 186.5 yards rushing in their previous six games, by far the best mark in the NFL. Since neither defense was particularly adept at stopping the run, establishing the run seemed like the best way to gash the Seahawks defense and quiet their vocal crowd.

The Packers did that for much of the first half, taking a 21-17 lead. But what had been a smart game plan dissolved as they reverted to a pass-first attack in the second half and Seattle's pass rush took over the game. The Seahawks sacked Rodgers five times, four in the second half, three of which ended possessions.

The Packers' plan to combat their poor fortune at CenturyLink was obvious in the first half. For perhaps the first time all season, they made a concerted effort to feed the ball to their best players. In taking the lead at halftime, the dominant offensive players were Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jones carried seven times for only 27 yards, but he caught three passes for 61 more. Fans have wanted to see Jones carry the ball more all season, but it's not carries that are important, it's touches, and 10 touches on 26 plays in the first half was a workable total. Meanwhile, Adams was targeted five times and caught all five for 74 yards.

The Seahawks, who came into the game giving up more yards per carry than any team in the NFL, seemed determined not to let Jones beat them on the ground in the second half. Sacks derailed multiple Packers drives, but Rodgers kept putting the ball in Adams' hands. He finished with 10 catches for 166 yards.

Jones, however, carried the ball only four times in the second half and caught two dump-offs for 2 yards.

"He had some good looks," McCarthy said. "When you play up here, you’ve got to be able to run through arm tackles. That’s just a part of the way they play. They’re a long-levered defensive front, so we had some opportunities where I thought he did a good job. We just didn’t get him on the second level enough. It’s just like anything. I got to coach better and we’ve got to play better."

In the end, the difference was the running game. The Packers ran 13 times for 48 yards, the Seahawks 35 times for 173. That allowed them to control the game and loosened up the Packers defense for Seattle's final, game-winning drive in which all but 2 yards came through the air.

That is a winning formula at CenturyLink, one the Packers have yet to figure out.