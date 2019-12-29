Tom Oates: Packers' abysmal first half against Lions raises concerns heading into playoffs

If the opponent had been anyone but the Lions, the Packers probably would have lost Sunday. Such fickle play simply can't happen with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, which the Packers most assuredly do in the season of frequently ugly wins that nevertheless still count.

"Obviously, if we had it our way, we would have won the game in the first half and would have felt good about ourselves and would have had a great game," cornerback Tramon Williams said. "But it didn't go that way. Every time we come into this building against the Lions it's always a tough out. It was a totally different vibe in the first half. Not a lot of energy from the team. Everybody came out in the second half with a little bit more energy and we were able to get enough of a rhythm and get some points on the board."

If nothing else, the Packers have shown the ability to win close games, a skill that comes in handy come playoff time. But this one was close only because the Packers allowed the Lions to play better than their talent, a character flaw the Packers just can't seem to shake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}