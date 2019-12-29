Tom Oates: Packers' abysmal first half against Lions raises concerns heading into playoffs

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers have conditioned us to expect the unexpected this season.
But the first half of their all-important game against the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field exceeded even their, um, lofty standards for making those who watch them squirm.
A first-round playoff bye has meant everything in recent NFL postseasons and that prize was there for taking Sunday, with only the injury-riddled, three-win Lions and their third-string rookie quarterback standing between the Packers and a huge boost to their playoff chances — a week off and home-field advantage for at least their first game.
However, in a game where the Packers had the ability to dictate their playoff future, they played as poorly in the first half as they had all season. For 30 minutes, they looked nothing like the team that appeared to be a legitimate playoff contender in a road victory at playoff-bound Minnesota one week earlier.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept overthrowing his receivers. When he did deliver catchable balls, the receivers kept dropping them. Penalty flags were flying, some in critical situations. Coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur kept going for broke and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine went passive, both departures from the style that had helped the Packers win their previous four games.
If it's a sign of a good team that it can rally from such a dismal start to win, then the Packers' 23-20 victory over the Lions, which wasn't nailed down until Mason Crosby's 33-yard field goal on the final play, was good news for all. But something's not quite right with a team that can come out so flat and unfocused in such an important game.
If the opponent had been anyone but the Lions, the Packers probably would have lost Sunday. Such fickle play simply can't happen with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, which the Packers most assuredly do in the season of frequently ugly wins that nevertheless still count.
"Obviously, if we had it our way, we would have won the game in the first half and would have felt good about ourselves and would have had a great game," cornerback Tramon Williams said. "But it didn't go that way. Every time we come into this building against the Lions it's always a tough out. It was a totally different vibe in the first half. Not a lot of energy from the team. Everybody came out in the second half with a little bit more energy and we were able to get enough of a rhythm and get some points on the board."
If nothing else, the Packers have shown the ability to win close games, a skill that comes in handy come playoff time. But this one was close only because the Packers allowed the Lions to play better than their talent, a character flaw the Packers just can't seem to shake.
Perhaps it's explainable. This is a mostly young team that doesn't know how to handle success, so maybe the players figured the Lions would be a pushover. LaFleur is a first-year coach who is still finding his way and giving the team much of the week off after the Monday night Minnesota win might have sent the wrong message.
"We definitely started flat in every phase," LaFleur said. "And you know, you try to stress it all week long that it’s going to be a battle. But ultimately, you’ve got to go out and I’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys to come out and be dialed in from the opening kick. And that was not the case today."
Whatever the reason, the Packers' first-half performance was painful to watch. On the first defensive play, linebacker Za'Darius Smith was called for roughing the passer. On the first offensive play, tight end Jimmy Graham dropped a pass. It only got worse from there as Rodgers kept missing his receivers on deep balls and the defense showed a lack of awareness on a flanker reverse pass back to the quarterback for a touchdown. And the defensive front was getting pushed around as Detroit rushed for 117 yards in the half.
Even the coaching decisions were curious. Despite destroying Minnesota's defense with the short-passing game, LaFleur designed a game-plan to have Rodgers throwing deep pass after deep pass even though that hasn't been the offense's forte this season. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that the Packers got back to the short-passing game, the key component in a 95-yard drive that got them back into it after trailing 17-3 at the half.
Meanwhile, Pettine's decision not to blitz quarterback David Blough, who was playing in his fifth NFL game, almost backfired. It wasn't until Pettine started attacking in the second half that the Packers got Blough to throw a pass up for grabs that linebacker Blake Martinez intercepted.
In the end, it doesn't matter how the Packers win as long as they win, especially since they secured a No. 2 seed. In the last six seasons, only No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have reached the Super Bowl, so the importance of sitting out the first weekend is growing.
"We said going into this game that it was a playoff game, knowing that if we win this game we move into the second round," Martinez said. "So we took it as a playoff game and we had to pick it up in the second half and we did."
That approach worked for the Packers Sunday, but it probably didn't inspire a lot of confidence in their followers.
