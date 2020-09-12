Tom Oates: Packers' 2020 season is a leap of faith

The Packers mostly stuck with what they had. Going into their season opener at Minnesota on Sunday, 43 of the 52 players on the roster (one spot remains open) were with the franchise last season. The Packers lost a ton of experienced snaps when they allowed offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, tight end Jimmy Graham, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and nickel cornerback Tramon Williams to leave town, but they didn't go out of their way to fill holes from the outside.

Gutekunst drafted with an eye toward the future when he traded up for first-round quarterback Jordan Love, who predictably enters the season ranked third on the depth chart. The Packers added only two mid-level free agents — inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner — who are on the active roster and only two of their draft picks — second-round running back A.J. Dillon and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara — have a chance to play immediately, though the truncated offseason has tempered the expectations for rookies across the league.

When the Packers released their first depth chart last week, the only one of the 22 listed starters who wasn't with the organization last season was Kirksey. And though Kirksey is a more dynamic linebacker than Martinez, he has been nowhere near as durable. The other major departures will be replaced from within.