Tom Oates: No reason for Packers to draft quarterback in first round

Besides, Rodgers' contract, which has four years remaining, virtually assures he will be the team's quarterback for at least the next two. Should the Packers release or trade Rodgers, the hit in dead salary-cap money would be $39.7 million in 2020 and $31.6 million in 2021, figures that would handcuff the Packers and derail the promising roster rebuild Gutekunst has been conducting since 2018.

Second, there won't be another Rodgers available late in the first round like there was in 2005.

Rodgers landing in Green Bay was one of the greatest flukes in draft history. San Francisco had the first pick overall in the 2005 draft, a need at quarterback and considered Rodgers and Alex Smith for that spot before choosing Smith. Because no team selecting between No. 2 and No. 23 needed a quarterback badly, Rodgers sat unpicked in the green room for hours before the Packers rescued him.

Fifteen years later, the situation is different. LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are likely to go in the top six picks. The only one who could do a Rodgers-like slide is Tagovailoa, whose hip injury scares some teams, but it wouldn't be all the way to 30.