Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MILWAUKEE...GREEN... WALWORTH...ROCK...RACINE...SOUTHERN WAUKESHA...SOUTHEASTERN DANE... SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND KENOSHA COUNTIES... AT 815 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. SOME OF THESE STORMS HAVE PRODUCED ISOLATED STRONG WINDS, WITH TREES DOWN RECENTLY REPORTED IN SOUTHERN MILWAUKEE COUNTY. WINDS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS...WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR EVEN HIGHER LOCALIZED GUSTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MILWAUKEE, MADISON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WAUKESHA, JANESVILLE, WEST ALLIS, WAUWATOSA, NEW BERLIN, BROOKFIELD, BELOIT, GREENFIELD, OAK CREEK, MOUNT PLEASANT, FITCHBURG, MUSKEGO, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, PLEASANT PRAIRIE, CUDAHY AND WHITEWATER. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.