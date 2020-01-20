Tom Oates: Loss to dominant 49ers proves Packers still have lots of work to do after promising season

In the end, the message was clear. The Packers made great strides this season under LaFleur and showed they can compete with every other team in the NFC, but they're not in the 49ers' league. Not yet, anyway. Not in terms of coaching, talent or experience.

San Francisco is as complete a team as there is in the NFC and proved it Sunday, just as it did when it had a similarly dominating performance in a 37-8 victory over the Packers eight weeks ago. The 49ers took a 23-0 halftime lead in the first meeting and held a 27-0 halftime lead Sunday.

"We just didn't play the game the right way," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "We didn't start fast like we usually do when we do well. We knew what we had to do and we just didn't (do it). That's tough when you're playing against teams like this. It's tough to be down the way we were and come back. They run the ball really well and they have a really good defense. We just dropped the ball."

A more objective observer might claim that the 49ers forced them to drop the ball. San Francisco battered Green Bay on both lines of scrimmage in the first game and, if anything, was even more dominant up front Sunday.

