Tom Oates: Injuries wiped out Pro Football Hall of Fame potential for 6 Packers players

Raised in Stoughton before moving to Minnesota for high school, Gillingham had the distinction of replacing two legends, Fuzzy Thurston at left guard in 1967 and Kramer at right guard in 1969. Packers team historian Cliff Christl, a former Hall of Fame voter, has written that many of Gillingham’s former teammates and coaches considered him the best guard and possibly the best offensive lineman in franchise history.

Blessed with size, strength, speed and a nasty disposition, the first-round pick won Super Bowl rings his first two seasons, was named first-team All-Pro four times and was the first winner of the Forrest Gregg NFL Lineman of the Year Award in 1970. Coach Dan Devine inexplicably moved Gillingham to defensive tackle five days before the season opener in 1972 and a season-ending injury to his right knee suffered in the second game left him playing in pain for the rest of his career. The combination of playing through pain and toiling for lousy teams with coaches he didn’t respect led to his premature retirement during training camp in 1975. He returned in 1976, then retired again after the season. Gillingham is worthy of being in the Hall of Fame, but his shortened career hurts his chances.

Willie Buchanan (1972-78)