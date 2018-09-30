GREEN BAY — Because I was no longer sure, I checked the NFL rule book and found out that it is indeed still legal to sack the quarterback.
Would someone please tell that to the Green Bay Packers?
OK, I know linebacker Clay Matthews has been flat-out robbed of one turnover-producing hit and one sack by the NFL’s insatiable desire to protect the quarterback (Spelled: M-E-A-L-T-I-C-K-E-T) from injury, but that doesn’t explain the Packers’ inability to put anything resembling consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback through three games.
It was supposed to be different under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, but while the Packers have acquired roughly half the world’s supply of cover cornerbacks since last season, they did very little to bolster their pass-rushing group and they’re paying the price for that decision. It comes as no surprise that takeaways, often a by-product of hurries and sacks on the quarterback, are also down dramatically.
“We’ve got to do a better job at affecting the quarterback,” Pettine told reporters Thursday. “I’ve stood in here and said that if we’re not sacking the quarterback, we need to at least at the very minimum get him off his spot and hit him. Too many times it’s been like the drill pass (skeleton) where there is no pass rush and that makes it hard on the back end (secondary). So when you get interceptions or you get the quarterback to give up the football, obviously you’re having a much bigger affect on him and that’s where we need to go.”
Needing to go somewhere and having the wherewithal to get there are two different things. Pettine likes to flood the field with cover corners and first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst has given him plenty to work with, including the signing of veteran Bashaud Breeland on Wednesday. But it’s starting to seem like fixing the Packers’ depleted defense wasn’t a project that could be completed in one offseason.
Their biggest move to aid the pass rush was adding a former Pettine protege, free agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, but he broke his ankle at Washington on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. That was a blow because Wilkerson was supposed to bring some inside pass rush to the defense. Otherwise, the outside linebackers and interior linemen are the same group that was inconsistent, at best, rushing the passer last season.
Green Bay’s flirtation with a trade for Oakland edge-rusher supreme Khalil Mack would have solved everything, but it probably would have taken three first-round draft picks for the Packers to pry him from the Raiders. That compensation was just too steep.
Going into today’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field, Pettine will try to amp up the pass rush despite being without Wilkerson, who will be replaced at end by Dean Lowry, and perhaps outside linebacker Nick Perry, who has been in the concussion protocol all week. Losing one and possibly two of your top pass rushers is no way to better affect the quarterback, even a rookie such as the Bills’ Josh Allen.
“Everybody’s got to step up,” nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “In Mo’s situation, you’ve got guys like Dean and (Montravius Adams) that I have full confidence in. They’ve just got to step up. Dean’s been a starter in the league and he does a great job for us, too. So he’ll be all right. And then in Nick’s situation, you’ve just got to have guys step up in the outside linebacker room. I’m confident that we’ll do it.”
The numbers after three games fail to support that level of confidence, especially since none of the first three opponents had an elite offensive line. Only four of the NFL’s 32 teams have fewer sacks than the Packers’ six. Only five teams have fewer takeaways than the Packers’ three.
If you project those numbers over the entire season, the Packers would finish with 32 sacks and 16 takeaways. In nine seasons under coordinator Dom Capers, the defense averaged 40.6 sacks and 27.9 takeaways per season.
Three games don’t provide enough evidence to draw firm conclusions, but those numbers are clearly concerning inside and outside Lambeau Field. Matthews and Perry have had their moments, but they’ve been few and far between. Backup outside linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Reggie Gilbert have been disappointments. Along the line, Clark has shown some burst as a pass rusher, but end Mike Daniels, quiet so far, will have to get his game up to past standards. Adams, drafted as a pass-rush specialist last year, has also been a disappointment.
Given the limited choices in personnel, the onus falls on Pettine to manufacture a pass rush. So far, the Packers’ best pass rush has come on blitzes from the secondary. Pettine might have to do more of that even though it could leave his young cornerbacks without help on the outside.
“It’s certainly a blow to lose Muhammad,” Pettine said. “It’s a big loss and you just don’t bump guys up and replace him. But we have a plan. We feel good with where we are moving forward and we’ll see how it plays out. There are some guys that have to step up, Dean is certainly going to have to play more of a role. Montravius is going to have to play more. I think those guys realize the loss that occurred in the room, but there’s also that sense of urgency now to step up and fill that void.”
Something has to be done because opponents are torching the Packers with deep balls. That’s not all on the pass rushers — don’t get me started on the safeties — but locating a pass rush has to be the Packers’ top priority.