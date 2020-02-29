Tom Oates: Here's an offseason personnel plan for the Packers

Let's give the Packers Hooper and Kwiatkoski, then head to the draft.

In the first round, there are three explosive inside linebackers, two of whom — Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen — could slip to the 30th spot. The Packers should snap up either one if he is there, though that appears less and less likely. Next in line would be the University of Wisconsin's Zack Baun, but he would be changing positions and might not provide the immediate help the Packers need.

Since wide receiver has many options later in the draft, I would take one of the second-tier offensive or defensive tackles in the first round should Murray and Queen be gone. The top four offensive tackles will be off the board early, so the Packers might be looking at USC's Austin Jackson and Houston's Josh Jones. On defense, they could have have a choice between TCU's Ross Blacklock and Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore, two disruptive run-stuffers. The Packers should take Jackson and solidify the offensive line now and for the future.