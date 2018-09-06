GREEN BAY — Change hit the NFC North Division hard during the offseason.
Chicago outbid half the NFL to land pass-rushing savant Khalil Mack via trade, Minnesota spent big bucks on a veteran quarterback, Detroit hired a defensive guru as its new coach and the Green Bay Packers all but started over on defense.
Despite those franchise-altering initiatives, however, one thing remains the same: As long as quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy enough to line up every week, the Packers will contend for the division title and/or a playoff berth.
In the NFL, an elite quarterback virtually guarantees a team 10 wins, which, coincidentally, is widely regarded as the magic number for a team to make the playoffs. The Packers are proof of that. Since 2009, they’ve failed to win 10 games only twice — 2013 and last season — and both times Rodgers missed a large chunk of games due to injury.
Rodgers will be ready to go when the Packers open the season at home against the Bears on Sunday night, but 10 wins hardly seems like enough in the loaded NFC, where six teams, including the Vikings, are bona fide Super Bowl contenders. Indeed, the success of this Packers season is based on their ability to win 11 or 12 games, and getting there will depend not on the offense but on the revamped defense.
In 10 years as the starter, Rodgers has never played in an NFC Championship Game at home. For the Packers to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs, the offseason construction project on a defense that has been abysmal for consecutive seasons must pay off in a big way.
New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine must reprise his creativity and success at his other NFL stops. The influx of cornerbacks, young and old, must turn the biggest position of weakness into a strength. And somehow the defense has to find a way — or ways — to get after quarterbacks.
Pettine has revealed little of his scheme during exhibition games, so the defense remains a mystery. Rodgers said the unit was challenging for him to go against in training camp, but details on any changes have been few and far between.
Still, one wonders if the Packers have done enough for a defense so short of talent that replenishing it might be a two-year project. On the other hand, Rodgers and the offense have never needed a great defense. They’ve needed a competitive defense, which is a realistic possibility this season.
“I think it’s improved,” nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “I think we’ve got a lot of potential. We’ve got a lot of guys that are stepping up.”
With the addition of rejuvenated Mohammad Wilkerson, a Pettine disciple, at end, the line should be one of the team’s greatest strengths. Adding 35-year-old prodigal son Tramon Williams and high draft picks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson to a cornerback room that already had Kevin King and Davon House looked very promising during the preseason. The linebacking corps largely remained status quo, though rookie Oren Burks showed rare coverage ability before injuring his shoulder.
About the only position on defense that has taken a step backward is safety, where the Packers haven’t adequately replaced steady Morgan Burnett. That’s largely because athletic second-year man Josh Jones couldn’t win a starting job.
“We have to execute,” Rodgers said of the defense. “It’s going to be a work in progress. Those guys haven’t played a lot together ... in the preseason. It will be a work in progress to get those guys comfortable, playing some young guys, especially on the perimeter.”
In addition to the pass coverage outside, an area where the Packers must improve is the pass rush. That’s where Pettine comes in.
In recent seasons, if the pass rush didn’t come from outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, it often didn’t come at all for Green Bay. Pettine is a master at scheming to get his pass rushers into one-on-one situations, giving them a better chance to win, especially interior rushers. Wilkerson, in particular, could really make an impact there. Finally, if the cornerbacks can cover longer, it should give the pass rushers more time to get home.
Of course, acquiring Mack from Oakland would have solved any pass-rush issues, but the Packers, though they tried hard, never really had a chance at one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers. First, the Raiders only wanted to trade with teams that figured to finish poorly and return draft picks in the top half of the first round, which all but eliminated the Packers.
Second, it wouldn’t have been prudent from a salary-cap standpoint because having the NFL’s highest-paid offensive player (Rodgers) and highest-paid defensive player (Mack) on the books would have handcuffed the Packers for years. Don’t believe it? Of the four teams — Chicago, Cleveland, Buffalo and the New York Jets — that ultimately had a chance to get Mack, all have quarterbacks on their rookie contracts.
Mack was a pipe dream, which is why the Packers defense is going to have to do this on its own.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Clark said. “We’re flying around. We’re playing fast. We know our assignments. We know our alignments. We know what’s expected of us. We’re ready for the challenge.”
A division title might depend on it.