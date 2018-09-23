State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday at FedEx Field.
Offense: D
The right side of the line was lost to injury, a limping Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and was slightly off on some throws, the offense was called for five holding penalties (one was declined) and the receivers dropped three passes, two by Randall Cobb and one by Lance Kendricks. Just a bad day all around.
Defense: D-plus
The defense allowed plays of 20, 34, 41, 46 and 50 yards in the dismal first half. For the second week in a row, Kentrell Brice wasn't in position to defend a deep pass. On one scoring drive, Jaire Alexander, Tramon Williams and Davon House were called for pass interference. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a big interception.
Special teams: D
Long-snapper Hunter Bradley had two bad snaps, one on a punt and the other when Mason Crosby lined up for a 61-yard field goal attempt. Jermaine Whitehead and Davon House had costly penalties on punt returns. JK Scott is showing why the Packers used a fifth-round pick on a punter. At least the coverage was solid.
Coaching: D
Mike McCarthy sensed a letdown after an overtime tie with Minnesota, which is why he called off Wednesday's practice. Nice try, but it didn't work. In the first half, Mike Pettine's defense looked a lot like Dom Capers' defense. Aaron Jones was dynamic − for six carries, anyway. He wasn't that out of shape, was he?
Overall: D
The Packers played fairly well in the second half, especially on defense, but dropped passes, shaky pass protection, coverage breakdowns and penalties (11 for 115 yards) kept them from getting back into the game. Not even another incomprehensible roughing-the-passer penalty on Clay Matthews can obscure Green Bay's problems.