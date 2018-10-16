Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 33-30 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Offense: B-plus

Using play-action more than usual, Aaron Rodgers opened the game on fire. Finished that way, too. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham went uncovered on catches of 60 and 54 yards, respectively. Aaron Jones had three touches on the first two series, one the rest of the first half. The pass protection was shaky.

Defense: C-minus

Say what you want about Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but he forced a fumble to go with his three interceptions earlier this year. Kentrell Brice is a liability in coverage. C.J. Beathard made Green Bay pay whenever it blitzed. Kevin King's fourth-quarter interception, his first big play for the Packers, showed his size, speed.

Photos: Packers edge 49ers 33-30 in Monday night showdown The Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 33-30 with a last-second field goal by Mason Crosby on Monday night at Lambeau Field in…

Special teams: B-minus

It's not often Mason Crosby is under intense pressure, but all eyes were on him after his debacle in Detroit. Not to worry, Crosby was 4-for-4 on field goals, including the game-winner. Raven Greene forced a fumble on a kickoff return. Ty Montgomery's 66-yard kickoff return was erased by Antonio Morrison's holding penalty.

Coaching: C

After a play-action fake, Jimmy Graham was open behind the secondary for a 54-yard gain. About time, Mike McCarthy. Any call that has linebacker Blake Martinez trying to cover wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is doomed to failure. Penalties, especially a late hit by Tony Brown, continued to plague the special teams.

Overall: C-plus

The Packers went into the game hoping to right their ship and get on a roll entering the bye. The offense played better, but the defense was abysmal until the fourth quarter despite facing a backup quarterback. The Packers won in thrilling fashion, though they had to leave people uneasy with another uneven performance.