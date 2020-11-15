Tom Oates: Grading Packers' performance in victory over Jaguars

Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance as they improved to 7-2 with a 24-20 victory over the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Offense: C-minus

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was great but that was about it. Davante Adams' fumble and Aaron Rodgers' interception handed Jacksonville 10 points and new life. When the opponent has fast linebackers who stuff the run, the Packers struggle to find consistent offense. The line had some critical penalties, especially Billy Turner.

Defense: C-plus

The consistent pass rush from last season has yet to show up nine games into this season. Two late sacks aside, the Smiths aren't the same players and Rashan Gary hasn't made a major impact. Whether in base or nickel schemes, the defense struggled to contain quick running back James Robinson. Adrian Amos made a huge play.

Special teams: D-minus

