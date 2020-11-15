 Skip to main content
Tom Oates: Grading Packers' performance in victory over Jaguars
Tom Oates: Grading Packers' performance in victory over Jaguars

Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance as they improved to 7-2 with a 24-20 victory over the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Offense: C-minus

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was great but that was about it. Davante Adams' fumble and Aaron Rodgers' interception handed Jacksonville 10 points and new life. When the opponent has fast linebackers who stuff the run, the Packers struggle to find consistent offense. The line had some critical penalties, especially Billy Turner.

Defense: C-plus

The consistent pass rush from last season has yet to show up nine games into this season. Two late sacks aside, the Smiths aren't the same players and Rashan Gary hasn't made a major impact. Whether in base or nickel schemes, the defense struggled to contain quick running back James Robinson. Adrian Amos made a huge play.

Special teams: D-minus

JK Scott's line-drive punt gave Keelan Cole a running start and Cole returned it 91 yards for a touchdown. Scott is probably dreading Monday's film session after his feeble attempt at a tackle. Yes, it was cold and windy, but you have to field punts. The Packers let too many bounce and gave up way too much field position.

Coaching: D-plus

Go ahead and downgrade Matt LaFleur for not having his team ready to play. LaFleur made a shrewd replay challenge after the officials missed it when Jacksonville had 12 defenders on the field, keeping a touchdown drive alive. Curiously, Mike Pettine seldom blitzed quarterback Jake Luton, a rookie making only his second NFL start.

Overall: C-minus

It was a cold, windy day and the opponent had a 1-7 record, so the Packers chose to sleepwalk through the game. It almost cost them, but Rodgers led a late touchdown drive and the defense finally made a stand near midfield, pushing the Packers' record to 7-2. This kind of effort won't cut it against a good opponent, though.

Photos: Packers hold off strong effort from Jaguars

Tom Oates

Tom Oates, who recently retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.

