Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Offense: C-plus

Aaron Rodgers had the offense rolling early and late. Too bad he didn't get the ball with 2 minutes left. Aaron Jones was brilliant running the ball but remains a liability in the passing game. The line played well, though it whiffed when Jones was tackled for a safety and when Rodgers was sacked on third-and-6 late.

Defense: B-minus

Other than a lull in the third quarter, the defense held its own against the best offense in the NFL. The Packers sacked Jared Goff five times, four of which ended drives. Kenny Clark had two sacks. Clay Matthews and Blake Martinez played fast. Jaire Alexander broke up five passes. Jermaine Whitehead had a rough day.

Special teams: D-minus

Ty Montgomery's fumble on the final kickoff denied Aaron Rodgers a chance to win the game. Worse, Montgomery was under orders to take a touchback. JK Scott's 25-yard shank set up the Rams' go-ahead field goal. The Packers bit hook, line and sinker on the Rams' fake punt. The coverage on kickoffs and punts was outstanding.

Coaching: C-minus

Aaron Jones had a season-high 12 carries. He should have had more. The Packers made nice adjustments in the second half to get Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling open. When facing Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, running a back up the middle at your own 1-yard line is a bad idea. Mike Pettine's game plan was superb.

Overall: C-plus

The Packers played with great energy. Where has that been all year? There is no such thing as a moral victory and the Packers weren't claiming one afterward. However, playing the undefeated Rams on such even terms was a sign that the Packers can play with any team in the NFL. Now they have to go out and do it every week.