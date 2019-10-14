...AREAS OF FROST EXPECTED LATER THIS EVENING UNTIL LATE
TONIGHT...
LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS EVENING WILL
ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO FALL RAPIDLY INTO THE 30S. THIS WILL ALLOW
AREAS OF FROST TO DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN BETWEEN 10 PM AND 3 AM CDT.
INCREASING LOW LEVEL WINDS AND HIGH CLOUDS LATER TONIGHT WILL
CAUSE THE TEMPERATURE TO LEVEL OFF, AND BEGIN TO RISE A FEW
DEGREES, REDUCING THE FROST THREAT.
NEVER THE LESS, ANY REMAINING SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION SHOULD
BE PROTECTED, ESPECIALLY WELL AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.
Green Bay linebackers Blake Martinez, from left, Oren Burks and Za'Darius Smith celebrate the Packers' last-second win over the Detroit Lions with a Lambeau Leap.
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Offense: C-plus
Aaron Jones fumbled and dropped a touchdown pass, but Jamaal Williams covered for him nicely. Williams runs hard and packs a punch. When Marquez Valdes-Scantling briefly left with an injury, the Packers had four undrafted players at wide receiver. Allen Lazard made some huge catches in the second half. Yes, Allen Lazard.
Defense: C-plus
Kevin King's start was as bad as it gets. He gave up a 66-yard flea-flicker pass on Detroit's first play and a 58-yard pass on the Lions' first play of their second drive. At least the defense held the Lions to field goals — five in all. Otherwise, it would have been a blowout. Dean Lowry was really strong against the run.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles the ball in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores on a 5-yard pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate Williams 5-yard touchdown catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops an quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pass in the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops an quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pass in the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) can't hang on to this 2nd quarter pass while defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27). The Packers picked up the first down on a penalty. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) fights for extra yards in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after throwing an incomplete pass in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stuffed in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Packers run out of the tunnel onto the field during the pregame introduction. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) races down field on a long pass on the first play of the game. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) upends Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) hauls in a long Aaron Rodgers (12) pass while defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) bobbles the ball that intercepted by Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16), left, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates Lazard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) bobbles the ball that intercepted by Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91), right, sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates a sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) after a dropping a 3rd quarter pass. He was covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) took a seat at the 3-yard line instead of scoring to run down the clock late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Detroit's Jamal Agnew returned the opening kickoff from 5 yards deep in the end zone, a sign of what the Lions think of Green Bay's kickoff coverage. Darrius Shepherd misjudged a punt, tried to catch it late and gave the ball back to Detroit. Mason Crosby was money on three field-goal attempts, including the game-winner.
Coaching: C
Matt LaFleur's script was sabotaged by holding penalties, dropped passes and a fumble. Mike Pettine's defense stopped the run, but at what cost? Wide receivers twice got behind King early and a screen pass erupted for 20 yards when the Packers had no one on that side. Pettine's third-down blitzes kept getting home.
Overall: C-plus
Due largely to their own doing, the Packers started poorly for the first time all season. Lucky to be down by only 13-10 at halftime, they couldn't string enough good plays together until the final drive, never leading until the game's final play. Their 3-0 division record and a 5-1 overall record are mighty impressive.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.