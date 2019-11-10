...SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...
.SNOW CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND
CONTINUE THROUGH THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. BY THE TIME MOST OF
US ARE HEADING TO WORK AND SCHOOL MONDAY MORNING, THERE SHOULD BE
ABOUT 3 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, MOST OF IT
SOUTH OF THE I-94 CORRIDOR. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ALONG THE
WISCONSIN, ILLINOIS BORDER. AIR TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE
LOWER 20S BY SUNRISE WITH PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES NOW COLD ENOUGH TO
SUPPORT ACCUMULATION. THIS WILL BE A DRIER SNOW, NOT WET AND
HEAVY. THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST BY MID
MORNING ON MONDAY WITH THE AFTERNOON LOOKING DRY, BUT WITH A BRISK
NORTHERLY WIND. SOME DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES. HIGHER AMOUNTS TOWARD THE WISCONSIN, ILLINOIS BORDER.
* WHERE...DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A DRIER SNOW, NOT WET AND
HEAVY. BRISK NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED MONDAY AFTERNOON,
RESULTING IN SOME DRIFTING SNOW.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Green Bay cornerback Tramon Williams celebrates a third-quarter interception Sunday in the Packers' 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
This is how the offense is supposed to work. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams ran hard between the tackles, combining for 156 yards rushing. Davante Adams had 118 receiving yards. David Bakhtiari's missed block on the final play of the first half might have cost the Packers seven points. He's just not himself this season.
Defense: C
The Packers didn't silence Christian McCaffrey but they didn't let him beat them, either. He had 141 yards from scrimmage, 15 below his average. Preston Smith ended two drives with third-down sacks and stopped McCaffrey on the game's final play. Tramon Williams had an end-zone interception after Adrian Amos tipped the ball.
Special teams: C
Given a second chance via penalty, Mason Crosby drilled a 47-yard field goal to put Green Bay up 14. Remember all those booming JK Scott punts early in the season? He averaged 34 yards on two first-half punts Sunday. He did pin Carolina twice inside the 11 in the final quarter. Returner Tre Smith left early with a concussion.
Coaching: C
Matt LaFleur eschewed a field goal from the 1 on the final play of the first half but Jamaal Williams was stopped on a run up the middle. Right decision, wrong play. LaFleur used multiple tight ends on most plays, which aided the running game. Mike Pettine contained McCaffrey but that left the defense vulnerable to the pass.
Overall: B-minus
The Packers rebounded from their stinker on the West Coast with a spirited effort against a good team. Missing out on points at the end of the half opened the door for the Panthers but the Packers closed it just in time. They hit the bye week with an 8-2 record and good health, which should set them up for a strong finish.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.