Aaron Jones - Packers vs. Cowboys

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones had four rushing touchdowns Sunday in the Packers' 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 34-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Offense: B

With Davante Adams sidelined, it was the Aaron Jones show for the Packers. Jones had 107 yards rushing with four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 75 yards. The Packers finally broke their streak of not scoring from the 1-yard line. Once David Bakhtiari got the penalties out of his system, the line blocked well.

Defense: D-plus

There were plenty of good plays, but Dallas' 563 yards are hard to overlook. Jaire Alexander, Chandon Sullivan and Kevin King had interceptions. Za'Darius and Preston Smith have changed the pass rush overnight. Got that, Ray Lewis? The Packers had takeaways wiped out by penalties on back-to-back plays inside the 10.

Special teams: B-minus

Mason Crosby has had a tackle in three straight games. That's not supposed to happen, is it? Crosby got up slowly after the tackle, but it didn't bother him on the 38-yard field goal that clinched it (sort of) in the fourth quarter. Will Redmond kept showing up in coverage. Punter JK Scott boomed the ball all day.

Coaching: B-minus

Matt LaFleur didn't have Adams, so he did what he likes best — run the ball and spread it around in the passing game. Jones had 26 touches, and nine receivers caught passes. It's hard to judge the pass defense because injuries took some of the best cover men. Mike Pettine needs to curb the penalties, though.

Overall: B-minus

The Packers have to work on their knockout punch, but escaping Dallas with a victory was a major accomplishment even if they did blow most of a 31-3 lead. The Cowboys moved the ball well, but they committed penalties and missed field goals. The thank-you card is in the mail because the Packers are now 2-0 on the road.

Bucky!

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com

