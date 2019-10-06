Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 34-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Offense: B
With Davante Adams sidelined, it was the Aaron Jones show for the Packers. Jones had 107 yards rushing with four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 75 yards. The Packers finally broke their streak of not scoring from the 1-yard line. Once David Bakhtiari got the penalties out of his system, the line blocked well.
Defense: D-plus
There were plenty of good plays, but Dallas' 563 yards are hard to overlook. Jaire Alexander, Chandon Sullivan and Kevin King had interceptions. Za'Darius and Preston Smith have changed the pass rush overnight. Got that, Ray Lewis? The Packers had takeaways wiped out by penalties on back-to-back plays inside the 10.
Special teams: B-minus
Mason Crosby has had a tackle in three straight games. That's not supposed to happen, is it? Crosby got up slowly after the tackle, but it didn't bother him on the 38-yard field goal that clinched it (sort of) in the fourth quarter. Will Redmond kept showing up in coverage. Punter JK Scott boomed the ball all day.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates reaching the end zone on a touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Elgton Jenkins (74), Aaron Jones (33), Corey Linsley, right, celebrate Jones' touchdown run as Aaron Rodgers, top right, leaps on top of the group in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) defends as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns a Dak Prescott interception in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) from advancing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) pressures in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients in the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he gains extra yardage on a run for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81), Aaron Jones (33) and Jake Kumerow (16) celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights off tackle attempts by Tramon Williams, rear, and Adrian Amos (31) as he runs the ball for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) finds running room between Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, and Dean Lowry (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pass in front of wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) looks on as Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends as Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Travis Frederick, left, and Connor Williams (52) watch Dak Prescott (4) get up off the ground after being sacked by Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, left, talks with Aaron Rodgers (12) and Tim Boyle (8) on the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Cameron Fleming (75) and Brett Maher (2) watch Maher's missed field goal during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) defends as Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) has a catch attempt broken up by Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his run for a first down as Elgton Jenkins (74), David Bakhtiari (69) and Aaron Rodgers (12) walk upfield in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Elgton Jenkins (74) and others celebrate with Aaron Jones, right, after Jones' touchdown during during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leaps in front of Will Redmond (25) after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Matt LaFleur didn't have Adams, so he did what he likes best — run the ball and spread it around in the passing game. Jones had 26 touches, and nine receivers caught passes. It's hard to judge the pass defense because injuries took some of the best cover men. Mike Pettine needs to curb the penalties, though.
Overall: B-minus
The Packers have to work on their knockout punch, but escaping Dallas with a victory was a major accomplishment even if they did blow most of a 31-3 lead. The Cowboys moved the ball well, but they committed penalties and missed field goals. The thank-you card is in the mail because the Packers are now 2-0 on the road.
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.