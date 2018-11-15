Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Offense: C-minus

Aaron Rodgers' scrambling 54-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan was just like the old days. Counting rushes and pass receptions, Aaron Jones had 16 touches for 103 yards. Rodgers forced the ball to Davante Adams, resulting in 12 targets and 10 catches for 166 yards. Rodgers was sacked five times, four in the second half.

Defense: C-minus

Seattle's running game wore down the defense by the end. Safety play, a problem all season, cost the Packers again when Raven Greene was penalized 48 yards for pass interference on a play where Jaire Alexander might have had an interception. Kyler Fackrell had three sacks and batted a Russell Wilson pass high into the air.

Special teams: F-plus

Mason Crosby missed his first field-goal try since the Detroit debacle. Korey Toomer's holding penalty negated a 55-yard kickoff return by Trevor Davis. That's happened far too often. Davis was a threat on punt returns. Will Redmond was called for holding on a Seattle punt that went out of bounds. How does that even happen?

Coaching: C-minus

Mike McCarthy called three passes to Aaron Jones for 61 of the 75 yards on a touchdown drive. It's about time he involved the running backs in the passing game. Toss plays have hurt Seattle, and the Packers used one on Jones' touchdown run. McCarthy abandoned the run when Seattle turned up the heat in the second half.

Overall: D-plus

This time, there were no boneheaded plays by the Packers. They took a 14-3 lead and led most of the way, but the Seahawks kept the game within striking distance and overpowered the Packers in the fourth quarter to win. Now the Packers have put themselves in a position where they face must-win games at Minnesota and Chicago.