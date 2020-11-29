Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' primetime rout of Chicago Bears

Special teams: C-plus

Mason Crosby won his battle with elite kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, though he struck his first kick into the wind poorly, sacrificing field position. With the wind, Crosby either pinned Patterson in a corner or pounded it deep into the end zone. Shawn Mennenga wisely replaced Darrius Shepherd with Malik Taylor on kickoff returns.

Coaching: B

Matt LaFleur could have settled for a field goal and a 16-3 lead but went for it on fourth-and-2 from the 28 and eventually got a touchdown. He's shown that kind of aggressiveness all season. The play-action bootleg pass near the goal line works every time. Mike Pettine should be prevented from ever employing a prevent defense again.

Overall: B

The Packers haven't lost two games in a row since LaFleur and Rodgers teamed up and they bounced back after a tough loss to Indianapolis. Their 8-3 record is the only winning mark in the NFC North, all but guaranteeing the Packers the division title. There are more important prizes out there, though, and the defense still needs work.