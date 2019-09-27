Aaron Rodgers' 58-yard pass to Davante Adams helped Green Bay score on its opening drive for the third straight game. Rodgers spread the ball around to all of his receivers after that. Rodgers' two turnovers — a fumble and a late interception — were killers. Aaron Jones found little running room for the third time in four games.
Defense: D
The Eagles offensive line created big holes in the running game. The Packers offset good opposing ground attacks in the first three games by forcing turnovers, but they couldn't turn over the Eagles. Philadelphia picked on nickel safety-linebacker Will Redmond in coverage. Kevin King had solid coverage on Alshon Jeffery.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) tries to tackle Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is pressured by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st quarter. Adams was covered by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after a short run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after making a tackle of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) draws a face mask penalty on Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Zach Brown (52) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) jumps over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) on a 1st quarter catch and run. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a 2nd quarter touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) after catching a 2nd quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) was called for a face mask on a 2nd quarter catch by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) with a Lambeau Leap after his 1st quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) intercepts a pass in the end zone late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after failing to score on 4th and 1-yard from the 1-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was not able to handle this pass on 4th and 1-yard in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Zach Brown (52) was defending. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo (42) after a 4th quarter catch. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers lost 34-27.
For the second straight game, the Packers gave up a kickoff return of 60 or more yards to the right side. Mason Crosby sent a kickoff out of bounds, putting the ball on the 40. The Packers can't keep coughing up field position and momentum like that after scores. The downside of directional punting? JK Scott hit a 31-yarder.
Coaching: C-minus
Not enough Adams in the game plans? He had six catches for 107 yards in the first quarter. Four straight passes after first-and-goal at the 1? Ugh. Matt LaFleur used his timeouts to give Rodgers time late in the first half and got a touchdown. Mike Pettine's five-man pass rushes almost never reached Carson Wentz.
Overall: C-minus
The Packers defense wasn't going to dominate every game and the Eagles became the first team to shred it, especially when they scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions. That left it up to the still-developing offense to win the game and, though it was improved, it still wasn't up to the task as Green Bay fell to 3-1.
