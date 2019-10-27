Green Bay running back Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown as Kansas City cornerback Rashad Fenton defends during the first half of the Packers' 31-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo. Jones finished with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries while also catching seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Offense: B-plus
Not many backs catch the ball like Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Holding the ball for 10 seconds, then getting sacked was a mistake by Aaron Rodgers. Don't worry, he made up for it with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes. The Packers had allowed seven sacks in their previous six games. The Chiefs totaled five Sunday.
Defense: C-minus
The Packers struggled to keep pace with the Chiefs' lethal combination of deception and speed, leading to many missed tackles by out-of-position defenders. On the plus side, they stopped the run. The pass rush on inexperienced Matt Moore wasn't consistent enough to rattle him. Tyler Lancaster forced and recovered a fumble.
Special teams: D
A poor punt by JK Scott from the end zone led to an 18-yard return by dangerous Mecole Hardman. Later, pressure from the edge led to a 25-yard punt by Scott. Darrius Shepherd's failure to field a short punt left the Packers on the 2 late in the game. Chandon Sullivan replaced Shepherd on kickoff returns but wasn't any faster.
Coaching: B
Matt LaFleur has upped his use of the backs in the passing game since Davante Adams went down. Challenging a spot is risky business, but LaFleur knew what he was doing. Mike Pettine used three outside linebackers extensively against Kansas City, but still couldn't get consistent heat on Moore.
Overall: B
The Chiefs were down six starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, presenting the Packers with a huge opportunity in a game that looked like a loss at the start of the season. It was never easy and Kansas City played like the wounded animal it was, but the Packers outlasted the Chiefs to push their record to 7-1.
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.