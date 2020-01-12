Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 28-23 win over Seattle Seahawks

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Offense: B

The plan was to target Davante Adams and he delivered, catching eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was sharp all day, especially on the final drive when he converted two third-and-longs. Aaron Jones had 62 hard-earned yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Graham surfaced at just the right time.

Defense: B

Jaire Alexander forced a fumble on Seattle's first play. Too bad the refs didn't see Chandon Sullivan fall on it. The Packers completely shut down Marshawn Lynch but Russell Wilson hurt them on scrambles — running and passing. The Packers sacked Wilson five times, including two each by Za'Darius and Preston Smith.

Special teams: C

