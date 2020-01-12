You are the owner of this article.
Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 28-23 win over Seattle Seahawks
Davante Adams - Packers vs. Seahawks

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams breaks free for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Packers' 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Offense: B

The plan was to target Davante Adams and he delivered, catching eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was sharp all day, especially on the final drive when he converted two third-and-longs. Aaron Jones had 62 hard-earned yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Graham surfaced at just the right time.

Defense: B

Jaire Alexander forced a fumble on Seattle's first play. Too bad the refs didn't see Chandon Sullivan fall on it. The Packers completely shut down Marshawn Lynch but Russell Wilson hurt them on scrambles — running and passing. The Packers sacked Wilson five times, including two each by Za'Darius and Preston Smith.

Special teams: C

The Packers were backed up early when JK Scott nailed a 55-yard punt with no return. That's what he did early in the season. But with 5 minutes to play, Scott missed a chance to pin Seattle deep with a weak Aussie-style punt. Mason Crosby had no touchbacks but the kickoff coverage unit didn't allow any big returns.

Coaching: B

Getting the ball to Jones and Adams was a good game plan. A quarterback sneak on third-and-1? You don't see that often with Rodgers. Using play-action and getting Rodgers outside the pocket was smart. Mike Pettine rarely blitzed but got the drive-stopping sack when he sent five late in the game.

Overall: B

Just when it looked like the Packers had put together a rare complete game, along came Wilson. He led the Seahawks back from a 28-10 deficit and made the Packers squirm before before Green Bay asserted itself in the final 5 minutes. Despite their inconsistency, the Packers are one win from the Super Bowl.

Photos: Green Bay Packers fend off Seattle Seahawks to earn trip to NFC title game

Contact Tom Oates at toates@madison.com

Tom Oates

Tom Oates has been a staff member of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department for 30 years and its editorial voice for more than 15, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day — from UW athletics to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, as well as local teams such as the Mallards and Mustangs.

