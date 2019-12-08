Aaron Jones was pretty much the entire offense for Green Bay. He gained 192 of the Packers' 341 total yards, 134 on 16 carries as a runner and 58 on six catches as a receiver. Aaron Rodgers never found a rhythm with his receivers. Of course, that's hard to do when you get sacked four times by a team that isn't blitzing.
Defense: B
Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice ran for 90 yards on 17 carries in the first half, Peterson and Wendell Smallwood had 32 on 10 carries in the second. However, the Packers stopped getting to immobile quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the second half. In a LeRoy Butler-esque performance, Adrian Amos had a sack and an interception.
Special teams: B-plus
The Packers entered the game with -8 punt return yards for the season, but just-signed Tyler Ervin had 51 yards on four returns. All four went for double digits, a needed change for Green Bay. Between Ervin's returns and JK Scott's short-field punting, the Packers owned the field position. Mason Crosby is money this season.
Coaching: C
Matt LaFleur can't seem to get the running game and the passing game going at the same time. Jones had 22 touches, which is about right given Jones' importance to the offense and the need to have him healthy for January. If that wasn't the softest prevent defense in history in the final 2 minutes, it's in the discussion.
Overall: C-plus
Green Bay grabbed a 14-0 lead but found itself in a one-score game in the fourth quarter because it could never put away a Washington team that has won three games. The Packers had good field position all day but couldn't capitalize on it as the offense lacked consistency and couldn't find the end zone after the first quarter.
Photos: Green Bay Packers withstand late push from Washington Redskins
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Packers 20, Redskins 15
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tom Oates has been part of the Wisconsin State Journal sports department since 1980 and became its editorial voice in 1996, traversing the state and country to bring readers a Madison perspective on the biggest sports stories of the day.