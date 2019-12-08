Aaron Jones - Packers vs. Redskins

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones ran for 134 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Packers' 20-15 win over Washington at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 20-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Offense: C-minus

Aaron Jones was pretty much the entire offense for Green Bay. He gained 192 of the Packers' 341 total yards, 134 on 16 carries as a runner and 58 on six catches as a receiver. Aaron Rodgers never found a rhythm with his receivers. Of course, that's hard to do when you get sacked four times by a team that isn't blitzing.

Defense: B

Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice ran for 90 yards on 17 carries in the first half, Peterson and Wendell Smallwood had 32 on 10 carries in the second. However, the Packers stopped getting to immobile quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the second half. In a LeRoy Butler-esque performance, Adrian Amos had a sack and an interception.

Special teams: B-plus

The Packers entered the game with -8 punt return yards for the season, but just-signed Tyler Ervin had 51 yards on four returns. All four went for double digits, a needed change for Green Bay. Between Ervin's returns and JK Scott's short-field punting, the Packers owned the field position. Mason Crosby is money this season.

Coaching: C

Matt LaFleur can't seem to get the running game and the passing game going at the same time. Jones had 22 touches, which is about right given Jones' importance to the offense and the need to have him healthy for January. If that wasn't the softest prevent defense in history in the final 2 minutes, it's in the discussion.

Overall: C-plus

Green Bay grabbed a 14-0 lead but found itself in a one-score game in the fourth quarter because it could never put away a Washington team that has won three games. The Packers had good field position all day but couldn't capitalize on it as the offense lacked consistency and couldn't find the end zone after the first quarter.

